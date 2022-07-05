Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV are left without remastering

- Advertisement -

Rockstar’s image is not, in these times, in a particularly remarkable position. GTA V Online is still a great money maker, and Read Dead Redemption 2 is still, for many people, one of the best games ever. However, with his latest release, he threw a good part of the prestige achieved with his titles directly into the garbage can, and in the process also trampled on some of them.

I speak, of course, of the fiasco that was the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, a remastering of his great classics GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. Three games to which, at the time, I dedicated more hours than I would admit, and that left a sensational taste in my mouth. Three games that, years later (many years later) continue to offer exceptional gameplay, and hook you like the first day.

After having to withdraw GTA: The Trilogy on the runand promising that it would return with improvements, the remastered version of the three classics returned to the store, but although an important part of the faults of the original were corrected, both the remaining errors and bugs and the terrible feeling that it had left that premature launch and nothing careful, and a price that is hardly justifiable for the botched work carried out, must have caused the reception by users to have been lower than expected, to the surprise of no one.

Though Rockstar never officially confirmed it.Rumors that he was also working on a Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV remaster have been around for years, and after the remaster of the trilogy, theories along these lines made a lot more sense. Something that until the launch day of GTA: The Trilogy worked in its favor, but from that very moment it could become a heavy slab.

And today we know, from Wccftech, that Rockstar would indeed have been working on said remastered versions, but due to the poor reception of GTA: The Trilogy, it could have canceled the project., which had been on the table for years. Something that, if confirmed, makes me wonder if this is bad or good news.

The idea of ​​a remastered version of both Red Dead Redemption and GTA 4 seems, in principle, very attractive to me, I would love to play them again, but do so in improved versions, capable of taking full advantage of current hardware. Thus, the cancellation of the project would be bad news. However, looking at the work done with Rockstar on the trilogy, Is it really bad news that a similar misdeed will not be committed? I think not.

