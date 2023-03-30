What many feared comes to the new Bing with Microsoft’s ChatGPT: advertising

- Advertisement -

The Microsoft company has taken very important steps in the advancement of Artificial Intelligence, especially with the integration of GPT chat in . The truth is that having this tool in the search engine is really useful, and a differentiating element for the Redmond company. But, sooner or later, the step of monetizing the investment had to be taken and one of the ideas they have in Redmond to achieve this has just been discovered. And, the truth is that one of the first things he intends to do is not exactly surprising: include . The truth is that this will be something that many once the operation of Bing with GPT-4 has been shown to be most effective. That is to say, that for an advance that is innovative, the first thing that is done is to look for income in the most traditional way that exists on the Internet. But the truth is that it makes both sense and logic. At Microsoft, it is very clear with Bing. You may think that the information comes from a leak or comment from users with privileged information. But it’s not like that. It has been Yusuf Mehdi, who is one of the vice presidents of Microsoft, who has made things perfectly clear on the search engine’s blog: options are already being sought to implement advertisements in the service, with the aim of amortizing the million-dollar investment that has been made. done. Several possibilities that are being tested are being considered and, among them, is the one that when the mouse is placed on a link that carries advertising, the ad in question is opened. In addition, it is also intended to add relevant links in the Learn more section at the bottom of the results displayed on Bing (both for the content and for what has to do with advertising). Finally, the addition of the results obtained when using together with Bing subtitles that show advertising in an enriched way is not ruled out either. Therefore, it is more than clear that work is being done to make this a reality for everyone and, surely, that the implementation is much closer than one might think. The tests have already begun According to some information, some users have already begun to see advertising when searching, so at Microsoft they want to hurry up to get that income that, let’s not kid ourselves, is necessary for any company -and that, in In the case of Artificial Intelligence applied to Bing, it was a matter of time before it was implemented. It will be necessary to see, if the quantity that obtains is sufficient for those of Redmond. >