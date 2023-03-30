Blend, editing and design tool for e-commerce

Are you an online seller who needs to create high-quality images for your products in a matter of seconds without having to worry about photography or design? With Blend, the AI-powered platform, you can.

Blend is an AI-powered photography and design tool designed specifically for online sellers. It launched in 2021 and has been helping sellers create high-quality product images in seconds ever since. With Blend, you can transform your photos into eye-catching designs without the need for a photographer or designer.

Blend history

During the 2020 lockdown, the founders of Blend discovered several WhatsApp groups of online marketers who were learning design tools like Canva and spending a considerable amount of time on them. They realized that these individuals already had a lot to do with various aspects of selling and shouldn’t have to spend hours on design, color schemes or copywriting. So they created Blend.

Users simply take a photo of their product, and within seconds, Blend’s AI identifies the product, removes the background, and automatically generates designs with the right text, colors, and environment. The idea was to create a complete design to share in less than 2 minutes.

Blend functions

Click & Convert

Just take a photo of your product in its natural environment and Blend will do the rest. AI-powered technology identifies and removes background, automatically generating clean and professional eCommerce listing images.

Blend Studio

With Blend Studio’s premium feature, you can virtually place your product in a variety of scenes, such as a professional photo shoot in a studio, on a beach, or in the mountains. This helps your products stand out and grab the attention of your target audience.

Promotions in social networks

Blend goes one step further by creating custom promo posts for different social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Everything is fully editable to fit your unique style.

Simplified branding

Add your brand elements (logo, social networks) in 2 clicks. They manage to have consistency, maintain a cohesive brand identity in all marketing materials.

key features

AI for background removal, aesthetic background generation, and layout creation Blend Studio: realistic virtual photo sessions Customizable templates for ecommerce listings and social media promotions Insert your brand identity into designs in 2 clicks Batch mode: Apply the same template/design to multiple images at once (premium) Powerful and easy-to-use editor with numerous backgrounds, text styles, and effects Thousands of templates for every use case: white backgrounds, collages, and multiple aspect ratios Cloud-based platform accessible from any device. Apps for iOS and Android.



Why is Blend important for eCommerce?

In the world of eCommerce, images are one of the most important things a seller can offer customers. The quality of product images can make the difference between a successful sale and a missed opportunity. That’s why Blend is so important to online sellers.

With Blend, online sellers can create high-quality images of their products without having to worry about photography or design. Blend’s AI handles everything from removing the background to generating eye-catching designs. This means sellers can focus on other important tasks like inventory management and customer service.

Blend offers a wide range of customizable templates for ecommerce listings and social media promotions. This means sellers can quickly create high-quality images for their products and share them across multiple social media platforms.

What is the future of Blend?

Blend is a relatively new tool, but it has already gained a lot of traction among online marketers. The ability to generate high-quality images in a matter of seconds is something that many online sellers have been waiting for a long time, let’s hope they continue to grow while maintaining an affordable pricing plan for those starting out in this sector.

Learn more at blendnow.com