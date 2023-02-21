What is YouTube Premium and how it works

- Advertisement -

YouTube Premium It is a paid subscription that improves the service of the video platform owned by Google with functions that are not in the free version. The main attraction of the membership is that it allows the user to be completely free from advertising, making it possible to view all YouTube videos (tutorials, music videos, etc.) and any other content without interruptions.

The premium version of YouTube is ideal for people who constantly consume content from the platform.

However, what YouTube Premium offers goes beyond removing advertising, but also includes additional functions and tools, as we will see below.

How to sign up for YouTube Premium

– Go to youtube.com/premium from your computer or mobile.

– Log in to the Google account where you will activate the membership.

– You can opt for a one-month free trial or pay for the service directly.

– When you go to pay, select the method of your choice.

– Click on “Buy” to complete the subscription.

How much does YouTube Premium cost?

The price of YouTube Premium has been increased recently. In the United States it is 11.99 dollars per month and in Europe it reaches 11.99 euros per month. This is the individual plan, which is offered with two months free.

There is also a family plan, which in the United States costs 22.99 dollars and in Europe 17.99 euros, with a free trial month. With this plan, you can have up to five users connected at the same time.

In addition, there is a plan for students, which costs 6.99 euros (and also in dollars) that offers a single user.

How does YouTube Premium work?

The new options are activated when you pay for the subscription, this is all you have to do to get YouTube Premium up and running. Then the system will enable the following tools:

– No Ads: the main premise is that advertisements will no longer be a problem. When you log in to the paid account, you will be getting rid of advertising regardless of whether you are running the app on a television, computer, mobile phone, tablet, etc. You will see the videos instantly, without interruptions and without any annoying waiting time.

– Works offline and in the background: You will have the possibility to see all the content you download without being connected to the Internet. This is beneficial on those days when you have to travel long distances on the train. The maximum resolution to download the content is Full HD.

In addition, the videos will be played in the background, that is, you will be able to exit the app without the platform closing. Instead, the content will continue to play in a small window located in the lower right area of ​​the screen.

– Access to YouTube Music Premium: Music Premium’s library is huge, reaching 35 million songs and you will listen to what you want offline if you have downloaded the track or album on your phone. Logically, there will be no advertising either, so the playback will be fluid, free of mandatory pauses.

– Switch from one app to another: if a notification arrives on your device, you will enter it without hindrance because YouTube will continue to run in the background. The video will not stop playing, you will continue to see the content. You also have the ability to close the small floating window and continue listening to YouTube while doing something else, which is always useful.

– Ideal for lovers of original content: If you use YouTube daily to watch the most followed YouTubers or any other content and want to play the content as quickly as possible, YouTube Premium will give you the features you need to meet your expectations.

Is YouTube Premium worth it?

It will depend on how often you use the platform. If you log in daily from your mobile and miss playing in the background and downloading to consume content offline, then this service is made for you. You will see and listen to what you want without being interrupted by ads and without needing the Internet.

On the other hand, if you don’t regularly log on to YouTube and are not interested in any of the channels in the app, then the membership will not be worth it. In this case, it is best to continue using the free system because it will fulfill what you require.