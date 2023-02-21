Qualcomm may debut Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy S24 sooner than expected

Qualcomm may change its release schedule and anticipate the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform for Galaxy, which should equip Samsung’s future Galaxy S24 family, and even change the main hardware configuration. At least, that’s what one says. leaker famous on the social network Weibo. According to the leaker, instead of revealing its next chipset at the traditional December event, the semiconductor developer would present the next-generation component at the end of October this year.

In addition to the change in the release schedule, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is also expected to have a modified configuration. Codenamed "Lanai" and model number SM8650, it is expected to feature a 1+5+2 core combination – unlike the 1+4+3 of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. In practice, the modification promises to increase energy efficiency by 20% compared to the previous generation. In addition, its modified edition for Samsung would equip not only all models in the S24 line, but also the foldable ones that will be launched in 2024.