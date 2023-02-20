What is Smart Lock and how to activate it on Android

- Advertisement -

SmartLock It comes in handy when you constantly lock and unlock your phone. The fingerprint sensor, a password and facial recognition are very helpful, but using them at all times is exhausting, especially when you are in a trusted place. For cases like this, Android has Smart Lock, a feature that will prevent you from having to unlock your phone when you are in a secure area that you have registered.

Smart Lock serves to save time without having to sacrifice the security of the smartphone, it is a useful tool.

When the mobile screen goes off, you will only have to activate it to access what you need, you will not go through any security protocol. For Smart Lock to do its job, you need to register safe IP addresses where you won’t need a PIN or your fingerprint. There you will add what you want, such as your house, office, a friend’s apartment, gym, etc.

Smart Lock is also enabled when you have your mobile connected to a trusted device, such as your television, your computer, your smartwatch, etc. Something interesting is that it could be activated when you are on the move, the phone will remain unlocked for four hours. This will be beneficial if you run a lot of errands.

This Android security feature has been around since 2014 and came in version 5.0. It is not something new, but the truth is that it is not talked about much. Next, you will know how you can activate Smart Lock on Android. It is a simple procedure that will not take you more than a couple of minutes.

How to enable Smart Lock on Android

– Go to the “Settings” of the phone, click on “Password and security” and choose “System security”.

– Tap on “Smart Lock” and enter your password.

– To register a safe zone, click on “Trusted places” – “Add trusted place”.

– Place the Google Maps point at the current location and choose “Select this location”.

– That’s it, now just add the trusted locations to make Smart Lock more useful.