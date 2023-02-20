High-altitude balloons can be used for many things

5G News
HomeTech NewsHigh-altitude balloons can be used for many things

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
t 6264e0aa8c734179ba992f8e96153e29 name espwj323kih6i3m6kjerxf3cii scaled.jpgw1440.jpeg
Every day, hundreds of small balloons help with weather forecasting, said Jesse Geffen, a manager at Kaymont Consolidated, which provides weather balloons to the U.S. government.

Measuring about six feet in diameter, at a cost of roughly $40, these balloons are usually filled with helium or hydrogen, and rise at about 1,000 feet per minute. A tiny sensor measures temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, shooting the readings to the National Weather Service stations in real-time, Geffen said.

As the balloon ascends, pressure inside it steadily grows. Once it reaches around 90,000 feet, the balloon reaches its limit and bursts into thousands of little biodegradable plastic pieces, Geffen added. This self-destruction minimizes their environmental impact.

