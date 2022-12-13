What is nuclear fusion, step by step, explained to everyone

Nuclear fusion is a reaction in which two or more atomic nuclei fuse to form a heavier nucleus. This reaction releases an enormous amount of energy, and it is the same process that occurs inside the sun and other stars.

Many researchers around the world are working on this technology, as it could be the long-awaited solution to unlimited cheap energy for everyone.

- Advertisement -

Unlike nuclear fission, where atoms split apart creating radioactive elements, fusion is clean. Let’s see the details.

Differences between nuclear fission and nuclear fusion

Nuclear fusion and nuclear fission are two different processes that take place in the atomic nucleus. Nuclear fusion occurs when two or more atomic nuclei fuse to form a heavier nucleus, releasing an enormous amount of energy. Nuclear fission, on the other hand, involves cutting an atomic nucleus into smaller fragments, also releasing energy.

In very simple terms, the difference between nuclear fusion and nuclear fission is that fusion brings together nuclei to form a larger one, whereas fission cuts a nucleus into smaller pieces. Also, nuclear fusion releases more energy than nuclear fission.

Why is it difficult to replicate nuclear fusion?

While fission is relatively easy to replicate on our planet, fusion requires imitating what happens inside the Sun. High temperatures, a lot of pressure… it’s not easy, let’s see the reasons.

- Advertisement -

– Nuclear fusion requires high temperatures and extreme pressures to occur. This makes it very difficult to control and maintain a stable fusion reaction.

– The materials used in nuclear fusion experiments suffer damage due to high temperatures and radiation, which makes it difficult to design durable and efficient devices.

– Nuclear fusion produces high energy ions and electrons that can damage the materials and equipment used in the process. This requires the use of magnetic fields and other devices to confine and control these particles.

What projects are currently on nuclear fusion

- Advertisement -

Currently, numerous projects and experiments are being carried out around the world to develop nuclear fusion as a source of energy. Some of the most outstanding projects are the following:

– ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor): This international project is being carried out in France and aims to build an experimental fusion reactor to demonstrate the technical feasibility of fusion as an energy source.

– Project of the POT: NASA is developing nuclear fusion technologies for use in rocket and space propulsion systems.

– Project Wendelstein 7-X: This is a fusion experiment carried out by the University of Munich in Germany, which aims to demonstrate the feasibility of fusion as an energy source. It’s the one in the picture above.

On the other hand, scientists at the Lawrence Livermore Federal National Laboratory created for the first time, in late 2022, a nuclear fusion reaction that produced more energy than it took to create.

benefits of nuclear fusion

Nuclear fusion has many potential benefits as a source of energy. Some of the main ones are the following:

– Nuclear fusion is very efficient. A small amount of material can produce an enormous amount of energy, much more than in nuclear fission reactions.

– The materials needed for nuclear fusion are abundant on Earth. This means that fusion would not be subject to the same limitations as other energy sources such as oil or natural gas.

– Nuclear fusion does not produce long-term radioactive waste. The waste produced by the meltdown can be safely managed and will disappear in a few years.

– Nuclear fusion no risk of nuclear accidents. Fusion reactions are stable and can be easily controlled, eliminating the risk of accidents such as those that have occurred in fission nuclear power plants.

– Nuclear fusion may have applications in other fieldssuch as rocket propulsion and power generation for space systems. This could open up new opportunities in the exploration and colonization of space.

What waste does nuclear fusion produce?

Nuclear fusion produces radioactive waste, but compared to nuclear fission, this waste is short-lived and can be safely managed. The waste produced by nuclear fusion consists mainly of high-energy ions and electrons, as well as fission products produced as by-products of the reaction. This waste can be safely cooled and stored until deactivated, which is typically within a few years.

It is important to note that although nuclear fusion produces radioactive waste, it is much less dangerous than the waste produced by nuclear fission. Also, as mentioned above, the materials needed for nuclear fusion are abundant on Earth, which means they won’t run out like other energy sources.

What viable alternatives are there to nuclear fusion?

The alternatives are the ones we all already know:

– Solar energy: Solar energy is a clean, renewable energy source that can be used to generate electricity. Today, increasingly efficient technologies are being developed to harness the sun’s energy, such as high-efficiency solar panels and energy storage systems.

– Wind power: Wind energy can be obtained by using windmills to generate electricity. This is a clean, renewable energy source that is developing rapidly around the world.

– Hydroelectric power: Hydroelectric power is obtained by using the force of water to move turbines and generate electricity. Although it requires the construction of dams, it is a clean and renewable source of energy.

– fission nuclear power: Nuclear fission energy is a source of energy that is obtained through the fission of uranium or plutonium. Although this energy source has its own challenges and risks, safer and more efficient technologies are being developed for its use.

Limited, dangerous or expensive. Let’s hope the merger is a reality soon.