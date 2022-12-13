MacBook Air 13-inch OLED could launch in 2024

- Advertisement -

According to screen expert Ross Young, Apple would have to launch some new 13-inch MacBook Air models, as well as 11-inch iPad Pro and some 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but above all including the peculiarity of the OLED displays by 2024. Ross has a concrete history of previously sharing a few somewhat specific tidbits about what Apple plans for its devices. In this case through a tweet revealed information on this issue last Sunday.

Possible arrival of OLED screens to the MacBook Air 13″

On this occasion, the well-known expert, Young could not share too many details about this possibility either. However, during the first months of 2022 he mentioned that three Apple devices would integrate “dual-stack” OLED displays with layers of red, green and blue emission that would increase brightness and decrease battery consumption. Ross previously mentioned that these devices would not only have these enhancements, but would add ProMotion compatibility. to have a better refresh rate, reaching up to 120Hz.

As for the iPad Pro models of the year 2017 and the ones after this, they currently include compatibility with ProMotion, having refresh rates between 24Hz and up to 120Hz. Meanwhile, this compatibility would come as a novelty for the MacBook Air.

Remember that the Cupertino company integrated ProMotion compatibility into the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro last year. It also added the previously mentioned range of between 24Hz to 120Hz.

To this day, no Mac or iPad has an OLED screen. Although the latest versions of MacBook Air and iPad Pro do integrate LCD screens. While the 12.9-inch iPad Pro adds mini-LED backlighting. This feature seeks to increase brightness and adjust contrast with improvements of 1,000,000:1.

However, despite the improvements that exist with LCDs and mini-LEDs, OLED screens have self-emitting pixels and do not require backlighting. Due to these versatile features, the contrast ratio and battery life look vastly better compared to other screens.

Lastly, Young is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants or DSCC. He has previously had quite accurate revelations about models such as the iPhone 13 Pro and MacBook Pro compatible with ProMotion, among other devices. Apple’s successful track record on rumors backs it up.