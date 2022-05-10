WD_Black SN850X, not only the fastest SSD on the market

The WD_Black SN850X SSD was the most outstanding product for consumption at the Western Digital event that we had the opportunity to follow yesterday, where the great world specialist in storage solutions presented news for data centers, companies and customers.

WD_Black SN850X SSD

Successor to the SN850 that we reviewed at the time, the WD_Black SN850X not only takes advantage of the PCIe 4.0 interface to achieve the highest performance of a client storage drive, but also includes advanced features such as predictive charging, adaptive thermal management and minimized latency. It is intended to be installed on enthusiast range gaming PCs as well as professional workstations.

The drive ships in M.2 form factor, supports the more advanced NVMe protocol, and connects to the PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. It has NAND flash memory (probably from Kioxia, former Toshiba) and a self-designed controller (WD G2), and reaches data transfer performance in sequential reading of 7,300 MB per secondthe highest ever seen in client storage.

WD will debut its Dashboard 2.0, control software for Windows systems that unlocks and centralizes features so gamers can play and stream their games. The company will (optionally) sell a heat sink to keep temperatures at bay and ensure maximum performance. It also includes RGB lighting to personalize any PC.

The WD_Black SN850X will be available from July 2022 on the company’s website and select retailers. With a five-year guarantee, it will be marketed in storage capacities of 1, 2 and 4 Tbytes with a price that will start in €189.

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive

Along with the internal SSD, WD has announced a new model for its catalog of external storage units. connects to the interface USB3.2 Gen2 to achieve sequential read speeds of up to 2000MB/s and are intended for use on both PCs and game consoles to expand your storage.

Sleek, compact, and shock and drop resistant, it features RGB lighting to blend in with any desktop and the WD_BLACK Dashboard 2.0 app for management and customization. It will be available next summer in storage capacities of 500 GB, 1 and 2 TB with prices starting in $119.