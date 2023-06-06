watchOS 10: the Apple Watch receives a major update, here are all the new features

Apple announced watchOS 10, the new version of its smartwatch operating system, at its annual WWDC conference. She is full of new things.

During its Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple presented watchOS 10, one of the most important updates for its connected watches. New features include an updated user interface with a renewed focus on widgets, refreshed first-party apps, like Compass, Mindfulness, Maps and more, and other new features.

Widgets are back on the Apple Watch

While the first Apple Watch featured a widget system called Glances, this was removed in watchOS 3 as Apple focused on native apps. However, due to the departure of many companies, including Meta with Messenger, it was more than ever time to bring back Widgets.

With watchOS 10, the fact of turning the Digital Crown from the watch face will bring up a new stack of Smart Widgets, offering useful information such as the weather forecast or important data of the day. Depending on your situation, your watch will intelligently suggest new widgets such as upcoming calendar events, medication reminders, boarding passes, and more. Previously, pressing the Digital Crown on the side of the Apple Watch would access the Home screen, which is a big change in how you use your smartwatch.

The Apple Watch always does more for your health

In terms of health, Apple presents a new feature in watchOS 10 called Time in Daylightwhich uses the ambient light sensor to measure the time you spend outdoors.

Apple is also adding a new feature to the Mindfulness app that lets you track your emotions and daily mood, even moving the digital crown to scroll through shapes to figure out how you’re feeling. This state of mind information can then be tracked in the Health app on iOS 17 or iPadOS 17, along with other health data.

Cyclists have not been forgotten by Apple

watchOS 10 is a version particularly suitable for cyclists, since Apple introduces fall detection, e-bike calorimetry, workout reminders, and their workout speed, cadence, and power zones. The power meter measures the functional threshold of power, that is to say the highest level of intensity that a cyclist can maintain for one hour of cycling.

Plus, cycling workouts automatically appear live on your iPhone, making it its own screen. This makes it easy to mount it on your bike and view more advanced metrics such as elevation, run route and heart rate zones while keeping your hands free. Even better, your Apple Watch will be able to connect via Bluetooth to other of your measurement devices, such as compatible power meters, cadence sensors or speed sensors.

What other new features on watchOS 10?

The Compass application is also entitled to an update. First, it automatically creates two cue points. The first waypoint will indicate the estimated location where you had your last cellular connection. This feature is useful when you are hiking and need to make a phone call or check your messages. It also allows you to set a cue point for the last emergency call. It will indicate approximately where you last accessed a network, so you can make an emergency call if needed.

With iOS 17, Apple introduced the Name Drop feature, designed to kill business cards. An iPhone user can simply share their contact details with an Apple Watch user by bringing their device closer. Apple Watch users can also use NameDrop by selecting the My Card Share button in the Contacts app, or by selecting the My Card watch face complication.