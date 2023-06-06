Nothing Phone 2: the new transparent smartphone is already revealed in pictures

While the official launch is not expected for a few more weeks, we already know everything about the design of the Nothing Phone (2), the British company’s second transparent smartphone.

As usual, the famous leaker OnLeaks has just unveiled the design of Nothing’s next smartphone, the Phone (2). The latter will be the direct successor to last year’s Phone (1), and this is immediately noticeable through its design, since the new device inherits many aspects from its predecessor.

The renderings reveal a design largely inspired by the previous model, but which corrects some of the flaws that many users had noted. If the Phone (2) retains an aluminum frame, it has rounded edges and a back panel that tapers into the frame. Also, the screen seems to have a 2.5D finishanother difference from the Phone (1).

The Nothing Phone (2) looks a lot like the Nothing Phone (1)

Another small change on the back side: the Phone (2) is equipped with a two-tone LED flash, which should improve low-light photos. We also notice the return of the Glyph interface, but the LEDs are now cut into more different sections.

In the front, the Nothing Phone (2) will use a 6.7-inch screen, a little larger than the 6.55 inches of the previous generation. However, Nothing still retains quite imposing side borders all around the slab, rather than opting for a screen without borders like on the Xiaomi 13 or the iPhone 14 Pro.

At the level of the photo, we notice that Nothing will always bet on two different sensors, but it is not known if these will be different from the Phone (1). However, it seems quite unlikely that the British manufacturer will opt for a high-end camera this time around, which would nevertheless allow it to compete with high-end smartphones.

Given the choice of processor, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, we are probably dealing here with a smartphone that wants become excellent value for money. It is therefore not a device that uses the best technologies on the market to try to become the best. As with the first generation, we can’t wait to hear everything about this transparent smartphone that wants to break the codes. As a reminder, Nothing has already confirmed three years of Android updates.