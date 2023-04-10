Vivo Y78, V29 Lite 5G and Infinix Note 30i phones are listed with Google Play support

three new cell phones were seen among the devices listed with Google Play support . These are the vivo Y78 and V29 Lite, in addition to the Infinix Note 30i, which did not have other details revealed. The information comes from the Pricebaba website, which published some images of the listings.

Something you can notice from the screenshots is that the vivo Y78 and V29 Lite 5G models have the same model number: V2244. That is, it is possible that it is the same device, equipped with the same technical specifications, but with different names according to the market in which it will be sold.

For now, there is no information revealed about the technical file of each one and there have even been recent leaks. In the case of the Y78, the Plus version of the device had certification published at the end of March and brought some details such as 44W charging for the 4,900mAh battery.