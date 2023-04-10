This is how you put any website in Google Chrome as a home page step by step

- Advertisement -

One of the things that can be done to optimize the use of the browser is to set a custom . In this way, each time you start the application on the computer, the chosen website will appear. And this allows you to start working or having fun much faster. The truth is that the Google work is not configured by default in any way, so a blank page opens. In the event that you always access a website regularly when you start using Chrome, such as the one for the office or for an online game, the most efficient thing is that this is the one that always appears when you run the software from which you talk later. And this is exactly what we are going to show you how to achieve easily and very quickly. How to put a website as the home page in Google Chrome Obviously, the actions to be carried out do not require any additional installation, since Google has thought of this possibility for the most widely used browser in the world today. Also, there is no danger when doing this, because we are talking about an option that is completely official, so you are not endangering the application. That is what you have to do: Open the Google Chrome browser as usual and, once it is on the screen, click on the icon with three vertical dots in the upper right area. In the menu that appears, you have to choose the option called Configuration, which is the third one from the bottom. When you do this, you will see that a tab appears with all the options that exist to customize the software. Click on the area on the left of the section called Initial Al, which has a circular icon right next to it. Right now the left part varies and you have to use Open a specific page or a set of pages. Now, use the Add a new page link and, here, type the desired web address. By doing this, you are done. You do not need to restart the browser, since the changes are effective. Nothing complicated, as you have seen, and the truth is that the change that we have indicated is very possible that on more than one occasion you save additional work by starting to use the Google Chrome browser… which is most interesting. >