vivo Y56 5G launches with 50 MP camera, 700 Dimensity and 5,000 mAh battery; see the price

Vivo announced this Friday (17) the launch of a new cell phone that promises to democratize access to the 5G network in India. vivo Y56 5G is officially presented as a successor to the model announced in January 2022 and brings few hardware changes, but has a completely renewed design and updated software. Relying on the brand’s new visual language with relatively large lenses, the vivo Y56 5G is equipped with the same 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution (2,408 × 1,080 pixels) and a drop-shaped notch to house its front camera with a new 16 MP sensor, promising sharper photographs than the Y55 5G.

At the rear, the cell phone retired the macro lens of its predecessor. The model now has a dual set of cameras represented by the main lens with a 50 MP sensor (f / 1.8) and a 2 MP depth sensor (f / 2.4). - Advertisement - The vivo Y56 5G also “inherits” the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, but your memory settings evolve. The new smartphone has a single option that doubles its RAM capacity to 8 GB, ensuring more breath in multitasking, and keeps the internal storage of 128 GB expandable with a MicroSD card.

Based on Android 13, the Funtouch OS 13 user interface features Extended RAM 3.0, which allows you to allocate up to 8GB of virtual memory from the internal storage. To power the hardware, the vivo Y56 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18-watt charging.

Technical specifications

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with drop-shaped notch

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 700

8 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C and P2 headphone jack

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13

Dimensions: 164 x 75.6 x 8.15mm

Weight: 184 grams

price and availability

vivo Y56 5G is now available on the official website of the brand in India in two color options — black and gold — with MSRP of 24,999 Indian Rupees (about Rs.. The cell phone has a launch promotion that allows you to purchase it for just 19,999 Indian rupees (about R$ 1,255). - Advertisement - What do you think of vivo’s new affordable 5G phone? Comment below!