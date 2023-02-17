Digio launches a new credit card aimed at the premium public

the digital bank type announced this Friday (17) the launch of a new credit card option aimed at the premium audience. called from Digio One Visa Signaturefintech’s new product promises to offer several advantages to customers. According to Digio, the new credit card offers a points program, concierge, exclusive discounts and international medical emergencies. The annual fee costs BRL 44.90 per monthwith the possibility of progressive discounts for the amount spent.





Initially, Digio One will only be available to Digio customers. In the future, it may be requested by new users, according to the digital bank. The card can be used for international purchases and offers exclusive discounts on selected services. The new Digio card also offers the possibility of contracting free international medical emergency insurance (upon purchasing the ticket with the credit card) and the option of coverage for loss or theft of luggage.

It is also possible to confirm flights, reserve tables in restaurants, get tickets for shows, among other activities, with the concierge service. There is also a free points program that offers 1 Livelo point for every USD 1 paid on the invoice. If the customer wishes to increase their score with each purchase, it is also possible to opt for additional purchases to receive more points. The design of the Digio One Visa Signature has a dark blue color and the data is displayed vertically in a sober way.





Digio One customers also benefit from the financial services and products available to Digio customers. Among them are: virtual card, cashback, discounts with partners, parking tag, wallets and Veloe toll. Digio will select 100 customers at the launch of Digio One to receive a special welcome kit: a box illustrated by graphic artist Pardal, a numbered poster to frame and a personalized travel pillow. “Digio One is for those who seek more advantages and differentials. It is a higher category than Visa Platinum, for example”, explains the Superintendent of Products, Marketing, UX and Data at Digio, Ana Bellino.