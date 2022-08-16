HomeMobileAndroidVivo Y35: a mid-range with a 90 Hz screen and dust and...

Vivo Y35: a mid-range with a 90 Hz screen and dust and splash proof fast charge

By Brian Adam
Vivo has just announced a new terminal in a new internal monopolize all possible combinations of letters and numbers. He arrives like this new Live Y35a new 4G mobile with Snapdragon 680, a lot of battery and a careful design.

The Vivo Y35 arrives after the Vivo Y33 last year, after the company has decided to skip – at least for now – the Y34. Incidentally, Vivo already released a Vivo Y35 in 2015, which has nothing to do with this new release. It’s a mid-range mobile with a lot of battery.

Vivo Y35 technical sheet

Alive Y35

Screen

LCD 6.58″
FullHD+
90Hz

Dimensions and weight

164.3 x 76.1 x 8.28mm
188g

Processor

Snapdragon 680

RAM

8GB

Storage

128GB
Micro SD

Frontal camera

16MP f/2.0

Rear camera

50MP f/1.8
2 MP f/2.4 bokeh
2MP f/2.4 macro

Drums

5,000mAh
44W fast charge

Operating system

android 12
Funtouch OS 12

connectivity

LTE
Wifi
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
FM Radio

Others

IP5X / IPX4
side fingerprint reader

Price

227 euros to change

Lots of battery and protected from water and dust

Vivo has just announced a new balanced terminal for those looking for something to walk around the house in a price range around 200 euros. It’s a 4G mobile with Snapdragon 680 which in return is committed to improving other aspects beyond connectivity. The terminal is quite generous in RAM, with a single version with 8 GB that can also be expanded with an extra 8 GB of virtual memory. Storage is 128GB.

The Vivo Y35 is a mid-range mobile with a careful design in the style of the latest releases from Vivo and OPPO, with flat edges and a 6.58-inch diagonal LCD screen, Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Live

The front camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels is located on this screen in a drop-shaped notch, while the terminal opts for a 50 megapixel triple camera In the back. The other two lenses are a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

The terminal boasts of having a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity which also stands out for its fast charge. The Vivo Y35 supports 44W fast charging, which is slightly more than normal for its range.

live35

Another point of interest in this terminal is its resistance against dust and water (IP5X and IPX4 certifications). The Vivo Y35 goes on sale with Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 and incorporates the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y35

Colorsv

The Vivo Y35 is official for the moment in Indonesia, although it is possible that it will go on sale in more regions soon. It is available in the colors black and yellow and a single version of 8 + 128 GB. Its price is 3,399,000 Indonesian rupiah, which is 227 euros at current exchange rates.

More information | Live

More like this

