Vivo Y35: a mid-range with a 90 Hz screen and dust and splash proof fast charge

Vivo has just announced a new terminal in a new internal monopolize all possible combinations of letters and numbers. He arrives like this new Live Y35a new 4G mobile with Snapdragon 680, a lot of battery and a careful design.

The Vivo Y35 arrives after the Vivo Y33 last year, after the company has decided to skip – at least for now – the Y34. Incidentally, Vivo already released a Vivo Y35 in 2015, which has nothing to do with this new release. It’s a mid-range mobile with a lot of battery.

Vivo Y35 technical sheet

Alive Y35 Screen LCD 6.58″

FullHD+

90Hz Dimensions and weight 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.28mm

128GB

Micro SD

Micro SD Frontal camera 16MP f/2.0 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

2MP f/2.4 macro Drums 5,000mAh

44W Operating system android 12

Funtouch OS 12 connectivity LTE

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

IP5X / IPX4

side fingerprint reader

side fingerprint reader Price 227 euros to change

Lots of battery and protected from water and

Vivo has just announced a new balanced terminal for those looking for something to walk around the house in a price range around 200 euros. It’s a 4G mobile with Snapdragon 680 which in return is committed to improving other aspects beyond connectivity. The terminal is quite generous in RAM, with a single version with 8 GB that can also be expanded with an extra 8 GB of virtual memory. Storage is 128GB.

The Vivo Y35 is a mid-range mobile with a careful design in the style of the latest releases from Vivo and OPPO, with flat edges and a 6.58-inch diagonal LCD screen, Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The front camera with a resolution of 16 megapixels is located on this screen in a drop-shaped notch, while the terminal opts for a 50 megapixel triple camera In the back. The other two lenses are a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

The terminal boasts of having a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity which also stands out for its fast charge. The Vivo Y35 supports 44W fast charging, which is slightly more than normal for its range.

Another point of interest in this terminal is its resistance against dust and water (IP5X and IPX4 certifications). The Vivo Y35 goes on sale with Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 and incorporates the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y35

The Vivo Y35 is official for the moment in Indonesia, although it is possible that it will go on sale in more regions soon. It is available in the colors black and yellow and a single version of 8 + 128 GB. Its price is 3,399,000 Indonesian rupiah, which is 227 euros at current exchange rates.

More information | Live