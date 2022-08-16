Charlie Hunnam returns to the series with “Shantaram”, the Apple TV + fiction in which he will be a fugitive

Eight years after the series of fx Sons of Anarchyits protagonist, the actor returns to television to star shantarama series in which the actor has certain similarities with the series that made him known and that the fans did not let escape after revealing the first photograph of this show that will premiere through TV+.

The series that has been in production since 2019 brings back hunnam on top of a motorcycle but this time not as part of a group of gang members, but as the fugitive Lin Ford in the next series Shantaram.

The first season will consist of 12 episodes. (AppleTV+)

The first image of the series shows the also protagonist of Pacific Rim on a motorcycle while trying to escape from the law. Along with the new image, the streaming platform announced that the program will launch its first three episodes on October 14 (of 12 that the first season has) and then it will have a weekly chapter to end on October 14. December 16.

This project is based on the 2003 novel by Australian author Gregory David Roberts of the same name as the series and that was the best-selling book worldwide that year, which is why at the beginning Hollywood wanted to develop it as a film and one of the first interested parties had been Johnny Deep who for years was involved in the project but finally gave up on it and now it comes in the form of a television series.

The show is based on the novel of the same name written by Gregory David Roberts. (Umbriel Publishers)

The story follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (hunnam) who seeks to lose himself in the vibrant and chaotic mumbai in the 1980s, having escaped from an Australian prison. Isolated from everything known, from family and friends, by distance and destiny, he creates a new life in the neighborhoods, bars and poverty of the India.

Alone in an unknown city, there the protagonist fights to avoid the problems from which he flees in this new place. After falling in love with an enigmatic and intriguing woman named carla (Antonia Desplat), must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

Hunnam became popular thanks to his character as Jax Teller in “Sons of Anarchy.” (FX)

hunnam stars shantaram along with cast members shubham saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Faissal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, alyy khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, vincent perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, elham ehsas, Rachel Kamath, matthew joseph Y Shiv Palekar.

Steve Lightfootwho created the series The Punisher for Netflix starring Jon Bernthalis the executive producer of shantaramwho also writes and is an executive producer. Lightfoot co-created the new series with Eric Warren Singerwho is also among the executive producers.

In 2021 he starred with Mel Gibson in the crime mystery film “Last Looks”. (Acorn TV)

On top of the source material, the writer published a sequel to shantaram in 2015 called “The Mountain Shadow” and in it Lin struggles to survive in the new mumbai which is under the control of the new mob.

Since the series began production, hunnam He has had no problem having more projects, in 2021 he appeared in the independent film Last Looks beside Morena Baccarin.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 05: Actor Charlie Hunnam attends the premiere of Amazon Studios’ “The Lost City Of Z” at ArcLight Hollywood on April 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

shantaram opens on October 14 in appletv+.

: