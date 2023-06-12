Vivo Y27 5G passes through Geekbench with Dimensity 6020, 8GB RAM and more

Update (06/12/23) – JB

After receiving several certifications, the vivo Y27 5G has now been found in the Geekbench database, which indicates that its official launch is getting closer. According to information on the test page, the vivo Y27 5G should be made official with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset. The SoC works with 8 GB of RAM and native Android 13. As a result, the set scored 595 points in the single-core test and 1770 points in the multi-core test. As expected, the rest of vivo Y27 5G specs are not listed by Geekbench, but we know that this smartphone has already had a series of leaked data. With this, it is expected to have a 6.64-inch IPS LCD screen that has FHD+ resolution and a 90 Hz rate. In addition, the main rear camera should have 50 MP, the front one is 16 MP and there is a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44W charging. So far, the official release date remains uncertain.

Update (06/01/2023) – MR

Vivo Y27 5G is certified after listing on Google Play Console confirms Dimensity 6020

A few days ago, vivo launched the vivo Y78 5G in the Asian market. Apparently, the Chinese manufacturer is preparing to announce another Y-line device, the vivo Y27 5G. The cell phone was listed on the Google Play Console and had several leaked specifications. Now vivo Y27 5G has appeared in National Certification Corporation (NCC) database with code V2248 for certification, reinforcing that its launch will take place in the coming weeks.

Vivo Y27 5G images confirm the green color option. In the design, you can see a drop-shaped notch and flat edges, in addition to bringing a digital reader on the right side. The rear panel of vivo Y27 5G has a rectangular camera module that houses two sensors and an LED for flash. NCC certification confirmed that the phone will come equipped with 44W FlashCharge fast charging support and charger code V4440L0A1-US.

For power, vivo Y27 5G will come with a typical 5,000mAh and nominal 4,900mAh battery unit. The documents reveal that the unit has code B-Z5. At the top of the cell phone, it has a secondary microphone and space for the SIM card. At the bottom, there is a USB-C port, headphone jack, speaker and primary microphone. As previously revealed by Google Play Console, vivo Y27 5G is supposed to be a rebranded version of vivo Y36 5G which was recently announced in Indonesia.

Original text – 05/30/2023

vivo Y27 5G has Dimensity 6020 and other specs revealed by Google Play Console

Vivo is preparing the launch of a new basic intermediate cell phone for the Y line, according to new information discovered this Tuesday (30). A new model identified as “vivo Y27 5G” appeared in the Google Play Console database, where it had its first information revealed. The page indicates that the vivo Y27 5G will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 — which is basically a renamed version of the Dimensity 700, widely used in basic 5G cell phones. In addition, the model must have a Full HD + screen (1080 x 2388 pixels) and work with 6 GB of RAM. Check your listing:

The mobile should be launched running Android 13, so it is likely to be presented later this year. Depending on the region it’s available in, the device should come out of the box running Funtouch OS 13 or OriginOS 3. Given that the vivo Y27 5G is identified by the same model number as the vivo Y36 5G, it is possible that we are talking about a “rebranded” version of the cell phone announced last week with the same technical specifications.

From this, it is possible to deduce that vivo Y27 5G will be equipped with a 6.44-inch LCD screen and 90 Hz refresh rate. The display would have a hole to house a 16 MP front camera. At the rear there would be a dual set of cameras represented by the main 50 MP sensor and an auxiliary lens with a 2 MP sensor. To power this hardware, the vivo Y27 5G could rely on a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44-watt fast charging. Other specs could include a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button and its IP54 certified design, attesting to its good resistance to dust and splashes of water.

Specifications of vivo Y36 5G

6.44-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution

Hole-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 6020

Adreno 610 GPU

6 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS

IP54 certification

5,000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging

Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13

