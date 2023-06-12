Apple Vision Pro: AR/VR headset will have cheaper version with less powerful chip, says rumor

- Advertisement -

Apple announced its first virtual and augmented reality headset with a hefty price of US$ 3,499 — about R$ 17 thousand, in the current conversion — but analysts expect that the manufacturer will develop a new version of the glasses with more accessible values, in so that it can compete with the main accessories on the market. Mark Gurman, a famous analyst who writes for the column Power On of Bloomberg, said last Sunday (11) that Apple is already preparing the release of an AR/VR headset cheaper than the Vision Proallowing more people access to the device that could define the virtual and augmented reality market.

The expert believes that the most affordable version of Apple's headset will abandon the "Pro" nomenclature and will be called just "Apple Vision" or "Apple Vision One", which is in line with previous speculation that the company would announce two reality glasses known at the time as "Reality One" and "Reality Pro". To ensure a more affordable price, big tech is expected to make cost cuts on the supposedly cheaper headset hardware. According to Gurman, the model can be developed with fewer sensors and screens with resolutions smaller than 4K, in addition to a less powerful coprocessor than the M2, which could point to the M1.

It is possible that Apple develops the second generation of Vision Pro with M3, a chip produced with 3 nanometer lithography by TSMC that may be announced in 2023. If this is proven, the most affordable version could still rely on the M2, guaranteeing high performance at a relatively lower cost. Apple could also adopt a simpler headband design, requiring external headphones for spatial audio instead of the built-in speakers on the Vision Pro, as well as removing some camera and sensor features. Combined with a more refined, large-scale production process and a more favorable economic backdrop, I imagine Apple could knock several hundred dollars off the price. [do Vision Pro]. Mark Gurman Despite the differences, both headsets offered the same software experience with visionOS, the operating system that will serve as a platform for a series of applications for entertainment and professional use. Disney Plus, for example, is one of the services that will offer immersive content for Vision Pro users.

Apple has not revealed the launch date of the Vision Pro, but we do know that the model will be available in early 2024. It is not yet possible to deduce when the company could announce the cheaper version of the AR / VR glasses, but it is possible that plans change as the market reacts to the brand’s devices.

