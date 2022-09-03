Vivo X Fold Plus: foldable may have a new name and full sheet is revealed in a leak

Vivo is expected to launch the second generation of its folding smartphone later this month and new information from China indicates that the device will have a different name from what had been speculated.

For those who don’t remember, most of the rumors said that the would be called the vivo X Fold S, but the well-known and reliable Digital Chat Station that the real name of the device will be vivo X Fold Plus.

In addition, taking advantage of the opportunity, the leaker confirmed that this device will have a 50 MP main camera and 48 MP ultrawide lens inside its rear module.