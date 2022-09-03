Vivo X Fold Plus: foldable may have a new name and full sheet is revealed in a leak

Vivo is expected to launch the second generation of its folding smartphone later this month and new information from China indicates that the device will have a different name from what had been speculated.
For those who don’t remember, most of the rumors said that the foldable would be called the vivo X Fold S, but the well-known and reliable Digital Chat Station revealed that the real name of the device will be vivo X Fold Plus.
In addition, taking advantage of the opportunity, the leaker confirmed that this device will have a 50 MP main camera and 48 MP ultrawide lens inside its rear module.
The third sensor will likely be a 12 MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom and the periscope completes the set with 8 MP and 5x zoom. For selfies, there is a 16 MP front lens.
As we are talking about a high-end smartphone, the vivo X Fold Plus should be sold with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processorand the device will be announced with options that reach up to 12 GB of RAM with 512 GB of internal storage.
The internal AMOLED panel is an 8.03-inch LTPO with support for 2K resolution and rate up to 120 Hz. The external OLED is 6.53 inches and also delivers a rate of up to 120 Hz.
To extend the autonomy compared to the previous model, the vivo X Fold Plus must have a 4,700 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 80W wired and 50W wireless.
Finally, there is native Android 12, but the Chinese manufacturer has not yet confirmed the exact release date of the X Fold Plus. Therefore, we emphasize that everything should be considered as just another market rumor.