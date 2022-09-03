Take care, Tesla! US survey reveals public is most interested in Apple cars

As much as is still far from the launch of an electric car, the vehicle already attracts more attention than the options offered by Tesla. The curiosity was revealed by a survey conducted in the United States.

According to the survey released by Strategic Vision, the Apple is the third most remembered brand when people are asked about their intention to buy a new car.

Apple is the 3rd highest brand consideration, with 26% of customers saying they would ‘definitely consider’ an Apple-branded vehicle in the future. The company is second only to Toyota (38%) and Honda (32%), with Ford (21%) and Tesla (20%) completing the podium.

Commenting on the matter, the president of Strategic Vision, Alexander Edwards, draws attention to an important detail: