Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro: new high-end mobile duo with 120 Hz AMOLED screens and very fast charging

We already knew the Vivo S15e since last year, but now the company has closed the circle by launching two more models: the new Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Protwo new high-end phones with MediaTek and Qualcomm processors.

The two terminals have in common the batteries with very fast charge and AMOLED screens at 120 Hz, while they differ in their designs, processors and other aspects. Let’s see what awaits us in these two new Android phones.

Technical sheet of the Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro

Live S15 Vivo S15 Pro Screen AMOLED 6.62″

FullHD+

120Hz AMOLED 6.56″

FullHD+

120Hz Dimensions and weight 161.09 x 74.31 x 7.99mm

197g 158.9 x 73.52 x 8.55mm

188g Processor Snapdragon 870 Dimension 8100 RAM 8 / 12GB 8 / 12GB Storage 128 / 256GB 256GB Frontal camera 32MP f/2.0 32MP f/2.45 Rear camera 64MP f/1.89

8 MP f/2.2 UGA

2MP f/2.4 macro 50MP f/1.88

12 MP f/2.2 UGA

2MP f/2.4 monochrome Battery 4,500mAh

66W fast charge 4,500mAh

80W fast charge Operating system OriginOS Ocean

android 12 OriginOS Ocean

android 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C

NFC 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

USB-C

NFC Others Fingerprint reader on the screen Fingerprint reader on the screen Price From 379 euros to change From 478 euros to change

Live S15

The Vivo S15 is in theory the most modest of both models, although the truth is that there are no big differences between the two. The front of this terminal is monopolized by its screen 6.62-inch AMOLED at 120 Hz with Full HD + resolution. The screen hides the fingerprint reader under its surface and mounts the 32-megapixel front camera perforated in the center.

For photography, the Vivo S15 mounts a triple camera with 64 megapixel main sensor, with an 8 megapixel wide angle and a 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography. The camera module is identical in both models.

On this occasion, Vivo bets on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage to choose from. As for the design line, here the bet is on flat edges, unlike the Pro model, which bets on curves.

The Vivo S15 mounts a battery of 4,500 mAh that supports 66W fast chargingwhich is not bad at all despite being less than what we will find in the Pro model. The terminal is launched with Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean preinstalled.

Vivo S15 Pro

We have also met the Vivo S15 Pro today, the slightly higher model. The main difference is that this time the processor is from MediaTek, a Dimensity 8100 fresh out of the oven. The RAM is maintained in versions with 8 or 12 GB, but the storage is only available in the 256 GB version.

The Vivo S15 Pro also bets on an AMOLED panel, although with superior technology and a little smaller. we have a screen 6.56-inch AMOLED with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Under its surface, the fingerprint reader; perforated, the front camera of 32 megapixels.

The Pro model also bets on the triple camera, but with a slight change in how the megapixels are distributed. The main sensor is 50 megapixelswhile the wide angle is 12 megapixels and the standard model’s macro sensor converts to a monochrome lens for portrait mode.

As for the battery, the Vivo S15 Pro repeats the capacity of 4,500 mAh, but increases the speed of the fast charge up to 80W. According to the company, the fast charge of the terminal charges as fast as a 100W charge, but with the heating of a 66W charge.

Versions and prices of the Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro

The Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro are official for the moment in China, without us having more information about their possible availability in other regions. Both models are available in black and blue colors, to which orange is added on the Vivo S15. These are their prices:

Vivo S15 8+128GB : 2,699 yuan, about 379 euros to change

Vivo S15 8+256GB : 2,999 yuan, about 421 euros to change

Vivo S15 12 + 256GB : 3,299 yuan, about 464 euros to change

Vivo S15 Pro 8 + 256GB : 3,399 yuan, about 478 euros to change

Vivo S15 Pro 12 + 256GB: 3,699 yuan, about 520 euros to change

More information | Live