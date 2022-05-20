The Sony LinkBuds S are now official: great noise cancellation and better autonomy

It was an open secret that Sony was going to introduce new noise-cancelling headphones very soon. We even knew the design they were going to have. Now, the Sony LinkBuds S They are a reality, and they come with great noise cancellation and autonomy beyond any doubt.

The Japanese manufacturer boasts one of the best noise cancellation technologies on the market, and the Sony LinkBuds S are a new example of this. Furthermore, this model hides some features seen in the Sony WF-1000XM4, the best TWS headphones from the manufacturer today.

Design and features of the Sony LinkBuds S

On an aesthetic level, we find a product that offers a very traditional design and that moves away from the appearance of the Sony LinkBuds to cover a greater number of customers. In this way, they have different pads to adapt to any ear without problem.

Count on IPX4 certification that provides the Sony LinkBuds S with resistance to water and dust, as well as touch controls and a proximity sensor that detects when we take off our headphones to pause playback.

enlarge photo Design of the Sony Linkbuds S Sony

Moving on to the features of the Sony LinkBuds S headphones, this alternative to the AirPods Pro has some 5mm drivers to offer a great soundscape. In addition, they have improved noise cancellation through its Adaptive Sound Control system that adapts to the environment to achieve the best results. You can even configure it to offer an adaptive environment when you arrive at the office, and activate full noise cancellation when you leave it.

Not to mention its powerful noise cancellation through the different microphones that these Sony headphones incorporate to offer the best ANC in a product of these characteristics. As expected, the Linkbuds S support all major sound standards, including DSEE Extreme and an LDAC that manages to deliver 24-bit lossless sound.

We close with the autonomy of these headphones compatible with Alexa and Google Assistantsince they offer 6 hours per earphone that can be extended another 14 hours with the box to offer more than enough autonomy.

Finally, the Sony LinkBuds S will hit the market tomorrow at a price of 200 euros, being available in white, black and bone. Without a doubt, a very solvent model that can become a headache for Apple and its AirPods Pro.

