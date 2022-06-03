Vivo could incorporate fast charging at 200W in its next flagship

according to the source Digital Chat Station, Vivo will offer 200W (20V, 10A) charging with its next flagship smartphone.

Apparently, fast charging will be compatible with the company’s 120W, 80W and 66W charging. The capacity of The battery of this phone will be greater than 4,000 mAh.

We’re not quite sure which device you’re referring to. The Vivo X80 Pro is the current flagship of the company, although it arrived not long ago. so it could be the Vivo X80 Pro+ or Vivo X90 Pro

Regardless of whether it is the Vivo X80 Pro + or the Vivo X90 Pro, it is most likely that we are also facing the incorporation of the chip Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. This is Qualcomm’s new chip, and it’s a step up compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.



