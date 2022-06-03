All these Samsung smartphones with Exynos give problems when running Diablo Immortal

Diablo is one of the most popular video games in the world. Although its journey began on PC, it is about to reach mobile devices with the release of Diablo Immortal.

Blizzard’s new mobile game is now available for Android and iOS. But unfortunately, a good number of Samsung Galaxy smartphone users cannot enjoy it due to issues with Exynos chipsets.

Specifically, these are the Samsung smartphones with Exynos SoC having problems running Diablo Immortal:

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy S10 series

Galaxy Note10 Series

Samsung Galaxy F12

Samsung Galaxy F62

Galaxy M12

Galaxy M13

Samsung Galaxy M62

Galaxy XCover 5

The above list comes from a reddit thread from Diablo Immortal in which the head of the community, PezRadar, acknowledges the visual problems related to smartphones with Exynos.

The solution to these problems should come at some point, but for now, users can’t do much more than wait.

Fortunately, the newer Samsung Galaxy devices seem to have fewer problems running Diablo Immortal, although we’ve heard that, for example, the Galaxy S22+they also have trouble running Diablo Immortal correctly and show visual glitches.