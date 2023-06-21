Valorant tournament in São Paulo will have final with LG UltraGear monitors

After two phases and a semifinal on June 11, the final of the Open Air E-Sports tournament will take place this Saturday, an open-air event at Parque Villa-Lobos, west of São Paulo. And the players, in addition to the prize of up to R$ 30 thousand, should have a different experience with LG UltraGear monitors as part of this latest match’s equipment. The event has free admission and will feature pro player Nino Pavolini (ninexT), a phenomenon in the Europeian FPS scene.

The model in question should impress by the very short response time. The LG UltraGear 27GN750 offers 1ms response time, giving you more responsive commands. The device has red accents on the back and a three-sided design with virtually no edges.