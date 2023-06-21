Valorant tournament in São Paulo will have final with LG UltraGear monitors

After two phases and a semifinal on June 11, the final of the Open Air E-Sports tournament will take place this Saturday, an open-air event at Parque Villa-Lobos, west of São Paulo. And the players, in addition to the prize of up to R$ 30 thousand, should have a different experience with LG UltraGear monitors as part of this latest match’s equipment. The event has free admission and will feature pro player Nino Pavolini (ninexT), a phenomenon in the Europeian FPS scene.
The model in question should impress by the very short response time. The LG UltraGear 27GN750 offers 1ms response time, giving you more responsive commands. The device has red accents on the back and a three-sided design with virtually no edges.
The 27-inch IPS screen has Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) in 16:9 Widescreen aspect, offering sRGB 99% (typical) and HDR10 color gamut.
The product also has a 240Hz refresh rate for greater fluidity with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync features. For even more gaming advantage, the new UltraGear brings gamer features like Black Stabilizer, Crosshair, Dynamic Action Sync and Motion Blur Reduction. The monitor can also be tailored to the user’s style, allowing for height, tilt and pivot adjustment. The model can be purchased today on the LG website for R$ 2,099.
“The universe of electronic games and the gamer market remain in constant expansion in Europe and in the world, and the interest in following a professional career grows every day. LG continues to encourage and open opportunities so that more and more players and fans can perform this dream”, says Leonardo Almeida, senior IT and B2B manager at LG Brasil.