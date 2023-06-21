Amazon is sued for inducing users to subscribe to Prime in the United States

- Advertisement -

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), market regulator in the United States, is promoting a lawsuit against Amazon for supposedly induce customers to contract Primea subscription service that guarantees benefits when purchasing products and access to several exclusive services from the giant retailer. According to the antitrust agency, the company has “design tactics” on its website that encourage users to subscribe to the service – hurting market competition – and make the process of canceling the subscription difficult.

Available for several years to Amazon customers, the service offers free shipping, video streaming and other benefits, including exclusive access to Prime Day deals — a promotional period with discounts on various product categories. According to a report released by the retailer in 2021, the Prime has more than 200 million customers. According to a statement issued by the FTC this Wednesday (21), Amazon would be making it difficult to purchase products on its platform without the customer also ending up subscribing to Prime. In addition, after contracting, consumers may face difficulties accessing the page that allows them to cancel the service. The Samsung Galaxy A04 arrives, direct to the Android input range with 50MP "Amazon has tricked and locked people into recurring subscriptions without their consent, not only frustrating users, but also costing them significant money," Lina Khan, chairman of the FTC, said in the statement.

Amazon’s “Dark Patterns” Date Back to 2022

The lawsuit filed by the FTC is a new episode in a story that has been going on for years. In March 2022, following an investigation into Amazon, the commission concluded that the retail giant maintains "obscure patterns" — that is, design tactics used for a purpose that benefits the site — to encourage Prime membership. Critics argue that the company's dominance is mainly due to Prime, which, in addition to the promise of free and fast shipping, guarantees access to various exclusive content, such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerexclusive title of the franchise produced for Prime Video, Amazon's streaming platform.

"While murky patterns can manipulate consumers into secrecy, these practices are squarely on the FTC's radar," the agency said in a report published in 2022. Under Khan's management, the agency is focusing on reining in the dominance of big tech. An example is the case of Microsoft, which faces the antitrust body in a battle for the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Parallel to this, in Europe, Amazon was obliged to facilitate the cancellation of Prime subscriptions after complaints from antitrust entities.

