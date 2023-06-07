Unpacked 2023: Samsung will present its foldables at the end of July in Seoul

- Advertisement -

Samsung will introduce its next generation of foldable devices at Galaxy Unpacked at the end of July in Seoul, South Korea. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, said: “The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovations that push the boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences. Hosting Unpacked in Seoul has great significance as a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture, as is the folding category.” The Unpacked event will take place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam, an intersection where Tehran-ro, a hub for domestic innovative startups, and Bongeunsa, a thousand-year-old Buddhist temple, converge. This unique location offers the world a chance to experience the compelling mix of past, present, and future that defines Seoul. For more than a decade, since the first Unpacked in March 2010 in Las Vegas, Samsung has held this event in key cities around the world including New York, London, Berlin and Barcelona, ​​serving as a global platform to unveil pioneering innovations and establish new directions for the mobile industry. With the upcoming 27th Unpacked in Seoul, Samsung is changing the direction of its Unpacked with foldable devices to focus on different trend-leading cultural cities from around the world that align with the designated theme of each event. This year, Seoul has been selected for its influence on global trends through its dynamic culture and innovation, as well as reflecting Samsung’s strong confidence in the foldable category. With the next generation of its foldable series, offering enhanced devices based on years of R&D and investment, Samsung aims to further drive the widespread adoption of these phones and cement its position as an industry leader and category creator.