The Complutense University of Madrid will include Apple Vision Pro in its next Metaverse master’s degree

- Advertisement -

has surprised us again at WWDC 23. The manufacturer of the bitten apple not only presented all its new software, and a new MacBook Air, but also finally showed us its long-awaited augmented and virtual reality glasses, which have finally been called Apple Vision Pro. A product that points to ways, despite its very high price, and that wants to position itself as one of the best options to access the Metaverse. Proof of this is that the University of Madrid (UCM) has announced an agreement with the Apple Coding Academy (ACA), the first school specialized in iOS technology, to launch its Certificate in Metaverse, Virtual and Augmented Reality and its Master’s in permanent training in Metaverse, Virtual and Augmented Reality In this way, the Complutense University of Madrid will create a training program that will teach how to use the new mixed reality ecosystem presented by the firm with the bitten apple so that you can master Apple Vision Pro. The UCM launches the first course to learn how to use Apple Vision Pro This alliance between the UCM and Apple will help students and professionals interested in developing content for Apple’s new mixed reality platform, so that they have the necessary skills. To do this, they will have access to state-of-the-art training programs to acquire specialized knowledge in this technology. This agreement s content related to the new mixed reality ecosystem through which experts and professionals from Apple Coding Academy and Virtual Voyagers Academy will share their experience and knowledge about it. “This milestone means consolidating the position of the UCM as the first University with a training offer in our language in the field of emerging virtual and augmented reality technologies, including the latest market developments, such as the launch of the company’s new device American technological technology”, points out Cristóbal Fernández Muñoz, Full Professor at the Complutense University and Director of the Master’s. In the words of Julio César Fernández Muñoz, Academic Director of Apple Coding Academy: “Apple will create a unique union that will benefit the students of both educational initiatives, getting the best of each of these experiences and taking their training beyond the limits of this new vision”. Regarding the training offer, the Complutense University of Madrid indicates that it will include specific training on the new Apple visionOS platform. Under a No Code approach. In addition, through Apple’s new Reality Composer Pro tool , you will be able to enjoy immersive AR/VR experiences using Reality Kit. the edition of the Master of permanent training in Metaverse, Virtual and Augmented Reality will take place from March 2024, with a duration of 7 months. More information about the Master in Metaverse, Virtual and Augmented Reality More information about the Certificate in Virtual and Augmented Reality >