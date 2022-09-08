Twitter will allow you to edit a published tweet up to five times in thirty minutes

Twitter is finally bringing to life the feature most requested by users over the years, which is basically the ability to edit already tweets. In this sense, the company wants to be careful to prevent the implementation of the most requested function from going against healthy conversations, since there may be users who can misuse this function, and therefore, Twitter will start testing the behavior of the first users who can already use it.

In this sense, last week we already learned that the lucky ones to have this function, which basically will be rolled out first among some of the Twitter Blue subscribers throughout these weeks, had a maximum of 30 to make some modifications.



Monitoring the pattern of use to avoid bad behavior

Now we know that within minutes after the publication of a tweet it is only possible to make a maximum of five modificationsenough to correct typos, change multimedia elements, and more.

The TechCrunch publication has been able to learn about the social platform itself that it will be monitoring the behavior of the users that this function is reaching, taking into account that it is beginning to reach a few Twitter Blue subscribers in New Zealand and then expand to subscribers in Australia, Canada and the United States. USA once you have learned something about the initial usage patterns.

The limit of five maximum changes in the thirty minutes after a tweet is published could change if user usage patterns make it viable, i.e. it will not be used to cheat in conversations, taking into account that there are experts who fear that this function can be used to spread wrong policy or cryptographic scams.

Twitter does not want more problems to be generated once it has recently become known, at the hands of a former Twitter security employee, about the important problems that twitter is going through related to the handling of bot and spam accounts, aligning their Arguments with those offered by Elon Musk against Twitter, which led him not to finally acquire the social network, and which will be used against Twitter this coming October in the scheduled trial.