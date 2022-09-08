Digitization of the healthcare system: Lauterbach calls for more speed

The of the system must go faster without neglecting data protection, says Federal Minister of Health Karl .

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach is pushing for more speed in digital applications in the healthcare sector, but also sees a need for improvement. “The wheel should not be reinvented now,” said the SPD politician at the start of a discussion process with numerous stakeholders on Wednesday in Berlin. “But I think we need to make adjustments in some areas as we accelerate.” He warns against playing off data protection against the use of digitization. There are often errors in the architecture of applications that lead to data protection problems.

Improving quality in medicine

Lauterbach emphasized that it is not just about more transparency and efficiency. “But we also want to use digitization to enable medicine that has not existed before, i.e. better quality.” The international model for this is Israel, which he wants to get an idea of ​​during a trip next week.

The corona pandemic gave impetus to offers such as video consultation hours, which now have to be consolidated and further developed, explained Lauterbach. For many, the Corona warning app was also their first contact with digitization in the healthcare sector. According to Lauterbach, the digital core application is electronic patient files, around which a lot can be built up.

After a long tug of war, they were launched in 2021 as a voluntary offer for the 73 million people with statutory health insurance and are to be given more and more functions. The coalition is striving for the principle of “opt out” to be used – i.e. that you have to actively object and not actively consent. There have recently been delays in several digital projects such as electronic recipes.

(olb)

