Twitter closes its page with job offers

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter has shut down the “Careers” section of its website. On Twitter.com/Careers, the company has been publishing, since its creation in 2006, all the job offers it offered, to increase its workforce, all over the world.

Thousands of job offers were published in the “Careers” section of the Twitter website

However, after the arrival at the address of Elon Musk’s social network and the dismissal of more than 75% of the company’s workers, the Twitter job offers page no longer exists.

When accessing the portal, a blank page appears showing only an email address. By its name, it is understood that it is the place where from now on the CVs that users want to send to the company are received.

- Advertisement -

But this must be taken for granted, since the email address is not accompanied by any type of additional information or legend or text that explains whether the CVs can be sent or what will happen to them. It does not indicate what the data protection policy is or even further explanation is offered.

In fact, if you send an email -something that we have verified from TreceBits- you do not receive any type of response. Not even an automated email thanking you for sending the resume. The classic “we’ll call you”.

This is something that contrasts enormously with what was the job portal of Twitter, where up to more than 1,000 job offers came to exist at the same time. That version of the Twitter “Jobs” page was divided into geographical areas, where you could search for open offers in the different commercial offices that the social network has open all over the world.

In addition, searches could also be made by type of job, position offered or experience requested. What was once a real portal to work in the company, with enormous movement, is today a blank wasteland and the massive flight of Twitter employees continues.

- Advertisement -