Why Adobe Firefly is the most innovative image-generative AI model

Personally I am a fan of the images created with Midjourney, I like them better than Adobe Firefly, Dall-E and other options, but I have to admit that Firefly is ahead in many aspects.

Firefly, based on NVIDIA Picasso, has managed to change the game in the design process. Its flagship feature, Generative Fill, allows you to transform interactive elements into photorealistic images and create fresh and original styles. This tool revolutionizes design by removing unwanted objects from photos while preserving their aesthetic appeal. It is capable, like the rest, of creating detailed illustrations from text prompts and allows customization of vectors, brushes, and textures, but it also revamps content creation for social media and marketing, generating posters, banners, and social media posts. distinctive from text prompts.

Adobe is not alone in this sector. Canva has introduced a Stable Diffusion-based image generator, while Microsoft Designer uses DALL.E 2 in conjunction with a method called unCLIP. Although Microsoft Designer has initially been targeted at consumers, it could soon expand into the enterprise sector. Its use of DALL.E 2, trained on stock footage, makes it suitable for corporate use.

Stable Diffusion, on the other hand, is completely open source, while DALL.E 2 and Midjourney are not. This has led to Canva’s use of Stable Diffusion excels at detailed artwork, but struggles with complex prompts and generating generic images like logos. In addition, cases of inappropriate content generated by this platform have been reported. Although OpenAI has generated a lot of hype with GPT-4, it has seemed to be forgotten about DALL.E as no recent updates have been released for it. However, the choice between DALL.E 2 and Stable Diffusion depends on the needs of the user.

Adobe: Uniting the best of both worlds

Adobe has managed to excel in the field of generative AI for several reasons. First, your decision to develop Adobe Firefly as a separate free product has been strategic, allowing users to try generative AI without a subscription and encouraging them to become subscribers once they experience the benefits of the product.

On the other hand, the Adobe collaborations with Google and NVIDIA further strengthen their position in the market. Partnership with Google ensures safe AI development, while NVIDIA’s expertise in model training improves the quality of generated images. Through its focus on business security, transparency, user-friendly interfaces, built-in AI features, free offers, and strategic partnerships, Adobe has positioned itself as a leader in the field of generative AI.

Copyright Protection: Adobe Leads the Way

Copyright protection is a crucial issue in the world of AI. The need to regulate it has generated an intense debate at a global level. While some countries have banned the use of AI models such as ChatGPT for privacy reasons, others are introducing specific laws, such as the European Union’s AI Act. The creation of a government agency in charge of regulating the largest AI models has even been considered.

However, artists have also raised their voices in this discussion. AI-generated content has faced resistance from companies like Shutterstock, Getty Images, and artists themselves, who see it as a threat to their intellectual property. In this sense, Adobe has been vocal in its position and its commitment to the protection of copyright. Scott Belsky, Product Manager at Adobe, has emphatically stated, “We have never used any of our storage to train a generative AI model.”

Adobe has managed to excel in copyright protection by training your generative AI model using your own dataset based on Adobe Stock, along with public domain content and openly licensed works. In addition, Adobe has embedded metadata into the generated images, including information about the source of the image and the AI ​​model used, making it possible to identify AI-generated artworks and protect the rights of creators.