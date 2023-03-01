Trade war? US still approves 70% of licenses for Chinese companies

The United States Department of Commerce has approved about 70% of all license applications requested to sell products and chips to Chinese companies. The information was confirmed by Alan Estevez, undersecretary of Commerce and Industry of the USA.

According to Estevez, as much as countries are in a trade war, only 30.1% of license requests were rejected or returned without action during the entire year of 2022.

Despite this, he added that export license applications for Chinese companies come to the department without priority. Thus, the normal period is 40 days, but for matters related to China, this mark rises to around 77 days.