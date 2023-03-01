Galaxy S23 Ultra “beats” iPhone 14 Pro Max in PhoneBuff speed test

It is always difficult to establish gods objective criteria to compare overall very different smartphonesespecially in cases such as those of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (our review) and iPhone 14 Pro Max (review), which is why it paradoxically makes more sense to focus on hyper-specialist comparisons that evaluate only one particular aspect of the devices examined, in so as to be able to give as objective a judgment as possible on that particular topic.

This is also the basis of the comparison methodology adopted by the well-known YouTube channel PhoneBuffwho is famous for his speed tests performed with maniacal precisionthanks to the help of a machine explicitly calibrated for one purpose: to verify the speed of opening and execution of some specific tasks and applications. - Advertisement - The extremely repeatable and precise methodology of PhoneBuff’s tests have made the channel very well known in terms of speed tests, which are divided into two different rounds. The first is the one that measures the behavior of launched apps coldWhile the second evaluates how they are kept in memory and how long it takes to make a new full circle. The first round is certainly the most objective ever, as it does not take into consideration the various choices of the manufacturers in terms of amount of RAM memory and aggressiveness in managing background apps, and it is precisely this test that sawor iPhones dominate the rankings by PhoneBuff since well now 1,244 days. Let’s see how they behave S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max when compared. Apple is the most relevant consumer brand for Prophet by…

AN UNEXPECTED DRAW

The test finally shook up the rankingsshowing how Galaxy S23 Ultra was the only smartphone to dethrone the iPhone of the moment – the 14 Pro Max in this case – even in the first part of the test, managing to complete the first lap in 1 minute, 54 seconds and 31 tenths, against the minute, 55 seconds and 6.7 tenths of the iPhone. We are therefore talking about a few moments, but still enough to establish a new winner in this category. - Advertisement - iPhone 14 Pro Max has not performed badly, since in the second lap he closed the gap obtaining a result of 45 seconds and 8.6 tenths against the 47 seconds and 4.6 tenths of S23 Ultraa result that confirms how even with 6GB of RAM Apple’s proposal manages to compete on par with a well-equipped one 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. Overall, the test ended with an identical time for both smartphones, which sees iPhone ahead by just 2 tenths of a second, therefore probably within an acceptable margin of error. Obviously, as widely anticipated at the beginningtests like these are not indicative of the well-rounded performance of smartphones, but they are still an objective system for evaluating a single aspect. Single aspect on which iPhone had practically always triumphed and which now sees a worthy rival in the S23 Ultra.

VIDEO

