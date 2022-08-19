Top 10: The best smartphones up to 500 euros without a contract 1000 euros are too much for a smartphone? No problem: there are cell phones that are almost as good without a contract for 500 euros. 08/13/2022 8:00 p.m. tech stage

1000 is too much for a smartphone s/">smartphone? No : there are cell phones that are almost as good without a for 500 euros. We tell you what to look out for when buying.

The top models of well-known manufacturers are of course in the limelight. Smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (test report) arouse desire because they technically combine the best of the best. However, a look at the price quickly makes it clear that the companies are being paid handsomely for it. Then disillusionment quickly follows, because not everyone can or wants to spend more than 1000 euros for a commodity such as a smartphone. Luckily, that's not even necessary. Because in fact, with a little effort in the search ( price comparison with filter ), interested parties can get models that can hardly do less, but are much cheaper. If you don't want to go through this trouble, just read on. screen

In the price range of 400 to 500 euros, resolutions below FHD+ can no longer be found – but hardly any above that either. With an average diagonal of around 6.5 inches, however, FHD+ also results in a little more than 400 pixels per inch (PPI) and accordingly ensures a sharp display even without 2K or even 4K resolution. As a technology, OLED is right at the top of the list of requirements – not because IPS LCDs aren't good, but OLED offers that extra bit of black value, viewing angle stability, contrast and color intensity. LCD is therefore the exception in these price regions.

In the meantime, the panels in this price range usually use refresh rates of 90, 120 or even 144 Hertz for smoother display of content. However, 144 Hertz remains rare, at least in combination with OLED. The models in the price range up to 500 euros almost always offer 120 Hertz. With so much money, nobody should be satisfied with 60 Hertz. Anyone who has experienced the smoother experience when scrolling in menus or browsers will not want to go back to 60 Hz.

perfomance

4 to 6 GB of RAM are mandatory for androids. 8 GB should be between 400 and 500 euros, at least nobody should choose a model with less than 6 GB of RAM. In the meantime, even 12 GB of RAM is possible in this price range – not so long ago, that was only reserved for high-end models. The drive should normally be a top chipset from the current or recent years, such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865, 870, 888 or Samsung's Exynos 990. Mediatek can also be found with its latest chips from the Dimensity series. Here it is chipsets with the 1200 or 900 ID that ensure decent everyday performance and, thanks to the modern structural width, are more energy-efficient than earlier models. Even some completely new top chipsets can now be found,

Some of the smartphones in our list are based on processors that range in performance from the upper middle class to the lower upper class, namely the Snapdragon 778(G) or 695. This makes little difference in everyday use, so this shouldn’t be an exclusion criterion if the rest of the hardware is appropriate. Only benchmark fetishists and hardcore gamers are usually better off with top chips from the Snapdragon 8xx series due to stronger CPUs and GPUs in particular.

Storage and 5G

128 GB is the standard for Android smartphones in this price range, even 256 GB is available. Expandability via micro SD card is no longer absolutely necessary, but some models still offer this. Otherwise everything that is available in smartphones is technically on board – including 5G.