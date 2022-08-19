Top 10: The best smartphones up to 500 euros without a contract 1000 euros are too much for a smartphone? No problem: there are cell phones that are almost as good without a contract for 500 euros. 08/13/2022 8:00 p.m. tech stage

1000 Euros is too much for a smartphones/">smartphone? No problem: there are cell phones that are almost as good without a contract for 500 euros. We tell you what to look out for when buying.
The top models of well-known manufacturers are of course in the limelight. Smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (test report) arouse desire because they technically combine the best of the best. However, a look at the price quickly makes it clear that the companies are being paid handsomely for it. Then disillusionment quickly follows, because not everyone can or wants to spend more than 1000 euros for a commodity such as a smartphone. Luckily, that’s not even necessary.
Because in fact, with a little effort in the search ( price comparison with filter ), interested parties can get models that can hardly do less, but are much cheaper. If you don’t want to go through this trouble, just read on.
screen
In the price range of 400 to 500 euros, resolutions below FHD+ can no longer be found – but hardly any above that either. With an average diagonal of around 6.5 inches, however, FHD+ also results in a little more than 400 pixels per inch (PPI) and accordingly ensures a sharp display even without 2K or even 4K resolution.
As a technology, OLED is right at the top of the list of requirements – not because IPS LCDs aren’t good, but OLED offers that extra bit of black value, viewing angle stability, contrast and color intensity. LCD is therefore the exception in these price regions.
In the meantime, the panels in this price range usually use refresh rates of 90, 120 or even 144 Hertz for smoother display of content. However, 144 Hertz remains rare, at least in combination with OLED. The models in the price range up to 500 euros almost always offer 120 Hertz. With so much money, nobody should be satisfied with 60 Hertz. Anyone who has experienced the smoother experience when scrolling in menus or browsers will not want to go back to 60 Hz.
perfomance
4 to 6 GB of RAM are mandatory for androids. 8 GB should be between 400 and 500 euros, at least nobody should choose a model with less than 6 GB of RAM. In the meantime, even 12 GB of RAM is possible in this price range – not so long ago, that was only reserved for high-end models. The drive should normally be a top chipset from the current or recent years, such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, 870, 888 or Samsung’s Exynos 990. Mediatek can also be found with its latest chips from the Dimensity series. Here it is chipsets with the 1200 or 900 ID that ensure decent everyday performance and, thanks to the modern structural width, are more energy-efficient than earlier models. Even some completely new top chipsets can now be found,
Some of the smartphones in our list are based on processors that range in performance from the upper middle class to the lower upper class, namely the Snapdragon 778(G) or 695. This makes little difference in everyday use, so this shouldn’t be an exclusion criterion if the rest of the hardware is appropriate. Only benchmark fetishists and hardcore gamers are usually better off with top chips from the Snapdragon 8xx series due to stronger CPUs and GPUs in particular.
Storage and 5G
128 GB is the standard for Android smartphones in this price range, even 256 GB is available. Expandability via micro SD card is no longer absolutely necessary, but some models still offer this. Otherwise everything that is available in smartphones is technically on board – including 5G.
In the meantime, the majority no longer have to choose between models with and without 5G. If you have found a model without 5G, you should think twice about making 5G a requirement for your smartphone’s specifications. Due to the lack of nationwide network expansion, 5G in Germany is still a long way from being available everywhere. However, 5G can already offer advantages in metropolitan areas, but even here you will not be able to enjoy the “new” data standard everywhere or you will not notice many advantages. There are also areas where 5G is used to cover areas without 4G, i.e. LTE. This is mostly the case in rural areas. 5G will be important there too.
battery pack
As always, the battery should be an important criterion when buying. In addition to pure performance, things like fast charging and the option of wireless charging are also important here. The latter is rarely found up to 500 euros.
With the Android version being up to date, most of the devices in our top 10 look good. Those who are committed to Android 12 will get their money’s worth. Even newer Android versions shouldn’t be a problem sooner or later, after all, all smartphones are from 2022 at the latest.
1st place: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
OLED with 120 Hz and 6.4 inches, main camera with 12 megapixels and optical image stabilizer (OIS) plus wide-angle and telephoto lens and a Snapdragon 888 as the drive – the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (test report) draws from the full. This is not quite the case with the memory, 6/128 GB are more at the lower edge. But the battery is decent again: 4500 mAh with the option of wireless charging is great, plus there is an IP68 certification and stereo speakers – currently number one for us!
2nd place: Xiaomi 12
The Xiaomi 12 (test report) comes to the customer no less well equipped, only the camera lacks a telephoto lens. Otherwise there is an amazingly small 6.3-inch OLED display with 120 Hz, main camera with OIS and a wide-angle lens and even the currently strongest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, as a drive. It is flanked by 8/128 GB for up to 500 euros and the 4500 mAh battery also offers the option of wireless charging.
3rd place: Realme GT 2
The Realme GT 2 also relies on OLED with 120 Hz, here the screen is 6.6 inches in size and offers an outstanding sampling rate of 1000 Hz. The camera uses 50 megapixels with optical image stabilizer (OIS) plus wide angle, and Realme uses the drive also on a Snapdragon 888. It is combined in this model with 8/128 GB. The battery is 5000 mAh and the charging speed is still decent at 65 watts. Android 12 is already installed.
4th place: Xiaomi Poco F4
The new Poco F4 also offers an OLED display with 120 Hz, the main camera with 64 megapixels is stabilized by an OIS and a wide-angle lens is added. A Snapdragon 870 together with 8/256 GB provides a lot of power and the battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh. Great: At least there is an IP53 certification.
5th place: Oneplus Nord 2T 5G
The update of an old friend, the Oneplus Nord 2T (test report) follows in fifth place . The model only offers 90 Hz on its OLED display, but the main camera is stabilized via OIS as in the models mentioned above and there is at least a wide-angle lens. The Dimensity 1300 is anything but lame and up to 500 euros there is a whopping 12/256 GB of memory. The battery with its 4500 mAh can be charged with 80 watts, that’s fixed.
6th place: Motorola Edge 30
Motorola offers a whopping 144 Hz with the Edge 30 (test report) and the model with OIS-stabilized main camera plus wide-angle also has a lot to offer when it comes to the camera. The built-in Snapdragon 778G does not quite match the previously listed competition in terms of performance, but you hardly notice a difference in everyday use. 8/128 GB of memory are also okay, but the battery is a bit weak with its 4020 mAh – that should be due to the thin design of just under 7 millimeters. The model has IP52 certification.
7th place: Vivo V23 5G
The Vivo V23 5G leaves it with its OLED display at 90 Hz, otherwise everything is great. The main camera offers an optical image stabilizer and there is also a wide-angle lens. The highlight is the 50 megapixel front camera with OIS and an additional wide-angle lens in front, also for selfies. The Dimensity 900 inside ensures good performance, and the device boasts a whopping 12/256 GB of storage. At 4200 mAh, the battery is not particularly long-lasting either, but that is enough for everyday use.
8th place: Nothing Phone 1
The Nothing Phone 1 (test report) also comes with an OLED display and 120 Hz and the main camera is also supported by an OIS. The highlight, however, is undoubtedly the semi-transparent back with its LED strips, which ensure eye-catching plays of light. The built-in Snapdragon 778G is less conspicuous in this respect, the 8/256 GB of memory is decent. The 4500 mAh battery can even be charged wirelessly and there is also an IP53 certification.
9th place: Realme GT Neo 3T
The Realme GT Neo 3T (test report) also features an OLED display with 120 Hz, as well as a main and wide-angle camera with 64 and 8 megapixels. The Snapdragon 870 provides a lot of performance, together with 8/256 GB buyers are well prepared for the future. 5000 mAh and 80 watt fast charging are also presentable.
10th place: Xiaomi 12 Lite
The OLED display with 120 Hz of the Xiaomi 12 Lite is not surprising, the camera with 108 megapixels plus wide angle is more likely. The drive is also not overly exciting with a Snapdragon 778G, but good and 8/256 GB of storage should also more than satisfy most users. The battery has a capacity of 4300 mAh and can be charged with 67 watts.
Conclusion
Remarkable what you get for less than 500 euros in technology. The difference to the absolute top is sometimes not that big, as long as you put the price in relation to the added value. Otherwise, the latest top models from established manufacturers are of course even better – if only because they almost always offer optical telephoto lenses. In terms of performance, however, there are hardly any noticeable differences in some smartphones up to 500 euros.
If you don’t want to spend 500 euros either, you should take a look at our Top 10: The best smartphones up to 400 euros , Top 10: The best smartphones up to 300 euros and our top 10 smartphones up to 200 euros . Even in the last category there are surprisingly strong devices.