Corsair VOYAGER a1600, the beast is already home

You will surely remember, because it is one of those announcements that do not leave you indifferent, that presented a few months ago a laptop designed specifically for gaming and streaming, the CORSAIR VOYAGER AMD Advantage Edition. A computer that, after a very careful design, a thickness of only 19.8 millimeters and a weight of only 2.4 kilos, hides some first-class components, which once again remind us that “laptops are not good for play” was banished long ago.

It took a few months, but the Corsair VOGAGER a1600 has finally hit the market. Although to be more exact it would be necessary to speak of “the”, since there are two models that can be purchased. As you can see in its technical specifications, the differences between the two are found in the processor, amount of RAM and storage. Otherwise both systems are twins.

Corsair VOGAGER a1600: technical specifications

Model Corsair VOYAGER a1600 CN-9000003 Corsair VOYAGER a1600 CN-9000004 Screen 16-inch IPS panel, 2,560 x 1,600 dots, 16:10, 240 Hz 16-inch IPS panel, 2,560 x 1,600 dots, 16:10, 240 Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (8 cores, 16 threads) 4.4 gigahertz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS (8 cores, 16 threads) 4.8 gigahertz GPU Radeon RX 6800M Radeon RX 6800M Memory 16 gigabytes (2 x Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM 8 GB) 32 gigabytes (2 x Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 SO-DIMM 16 GB) Storage 1 terabyte PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD 2 terabyte PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD Keyboard Mechanical with full-size ultra-low-profile CHERRY MX switches Mechanical with full-size ultra-low-profile CHERRY MX switches connectivity 802.11ax (WiFi 6E), Buetooth 5.2, Two Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 4.0, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack 802.11ax (WiFi 6E), Buetooth 5.2, Two Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB 4.0, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, SDXC 7.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio jack Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Drums 6,410 milliamps, 99 Wh 6,410 milliamps, 99 Wh webcam 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080 dots), 30fps 1080p resolution (1920 x 1080 dots), 30fps S keys 10-key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow control 10-key Stream Deck shortcut buttons plus arrow control Dimensions and weight 356 x 286.7 x 19.9 millimeters, 2.4 kilograms 356 x 286.7 x 19.9 millimeters, 2.4 kilograms

Starting with its screen, we find a not too common diagonal size, 16 inches, which nevertheless seems quite practical to me, since it provides a good screen size without rising to the dimensions (and usually also the weight) usual in 17-inch systems. It is built with a IPS 16 panel and offers us an aspect resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 points in a 16:10 aspect ratio, with remarkable 240 hertz refresh rate. To “power” it CORSAIR has opted for a Radeon RX 6800M graphics adapter.

Already inside we find the three differences between both models. While the top of the range, the Corsair VOYAGER a1600 CN-9000004, mounts a AMD Ryzen 9 6900HSAccompanied by 32 gigabytes of DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD storage two terabytesthe CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 CN-9000003 is based on a AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS, 16 gigabytes of RAM DDR5 and PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD storage a terabyte. In both cases, the assembly is fed with a 6,410 milliamp battery.

Since we are talking about a system designed for gaming, the keyboard is a key component and Corsair has not neglected it. Thus we will find a mechanical keyboard with ultra-low profile CHERRY MX mechanical switches and full size that is complemented by a membrane for the half-height keys. And if in addition to playing you stream, you can use its front webcam with 1080p resolution (1,920 x 1,080 points) at 30 frames per second. It is complemented by a set of four directional microphones with ambient noise cancellation.

When it comes to connectivity, the brand has not fallen short. Starting with the wireless section, it adopts the two most recent standards, 802.11ax (WiFi 6E), Bluetooth 5.2. U when it comes to cable connections and more, it is completed with two USB 4.0 ports enabled for Thunderbolt 3, a USB 3.2 Gen2 type C, a USB 3.2 Gen1 type A, SDXC 7.0 card reader and a combined audio jack (minijack ) 3.5mm.

If you have looked at the part of the base closest to the screen, you will have noticed what looks like ten keys, right? Well, you’re not mistaken, indeed they are ten additional keys with customizable shortcuts and compatibility with Elgato Stream Deck softwareespecially useful if we use this Corsair VOYAGER a1600 for streaming, but also very useful in other areas of content creation and, of course, for gaming.

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 are now on sale through the Corsair website, and their recommended prices are €3,299.99 for the model with the Ryzen 7 6800HS 16GB/1TB, and from €3,699.99 by that of the Ryzen 9 6900HS 32GB/2TB.