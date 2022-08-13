Top 10: The best smartphones 2022 up to 400 euros High-end smartphone at a bargain price? In some cases that’s true – because it’s amazing what technology is even in cheap cell phones today. 8:01 p.m. tech stage

High-end smartphone at a bargain price? In some areas, that’s absolutely true, because it’s amazing what technology is even in cheap cell phones today. We show the best smartphones from 300 to 400 Euros.
Of course, the flagships of the smartphone manufacturers are particularly popular in the focus of reports and the desire of prospective buyers. But do buyers really always have to spend 800, 1000 or even more euros for a really good smartphone? In the past yes, now no longer. Because excellent smartphones are now also available for less than 400 euros, which are only slightly inferior to the top models.
software
An important point that buyers of a smartphone between 300 and 400 euros should pay attention to with regard to the software is that it is up to date. Nobody should accept less than Android 11 in 2022 with so much money – even if Android 10 would certainly not be a broken leg in everyday life. However, this is also about the supply of software updates and patches. Since we are restricting ourselves to models from 2022, a current Android version is not a problem. Almost all models on our leaderboard even have Android 12.
chipset
The chipset should at least be an upper mid-range processor. At Qualcomm, for example, this is a chip from the 600 or 700 series, while Mediatek has made a big splash with its new Dimensity chips from the 700 and 800 series (and higher). (Former) top chipsets are sometimes already available in this price range, such as the Snapdragon 865(+) and 870. This update of the leaderboard includes the Dimensity 8100 and the Snapdragon 870 – so it’s going to be really fast!
Storage
The following applies to memory: 6 GB of RAM should not be undercut, which is now standard in this price range. In our current version of the leaderboard, smartphones with 8 GB predominate, sometimes there are even 12 GB – which raises the question of whether this is really useful or just whitewashing the data sheet. At least it won’t hurt. The internal memory should not be less than 128 GB, especially if it cannot be expanded. However, 256 GB are now available every now and then for around 400 euros.
screen
Thanks to the notch and diagonals of more than 6 inches, the display should offer a lot of space in the price segment mentioned. Those interested should stay away from resolutions below Full HD Plus (usually 2400 x 1080 pixels). Our list only includes panels with FHD+, almost all models also have (P)OLEDs with a higher refresh rate, IPS LCDs are now more of an exception. This is the new trend, sooner or later 60 Hertz models will be phased out in the middle class after the upper class. Currently, 120 Hertz prevailed against 90 Hertz up to 400 euros, 144 Hz are the exception.
camera
In addition to the main lens, most smartphones under 400 euros also have an ultra wide angle and optical magnification from time to time (albeit rarely). In addition, smartphones with optical image stabilization (OIS) are slowly being added. We have summarized suitable models with this combination in our top 10: The cheapest smartphones with ultra wide angle and optical telephoto lens .
Other features
How important other factors such as battery performance, AI or special gaming features are again depends heavily on the usage behavior of each buyer. With the battery, however, less than 4000 mAh should be the exception. If you value water resistance or wireless charging, you should take a particularly good look – both are rare up to 400 euros. This no longer applies to 5G, the currently fastest wireless standard is available in most of the models in our top 10.
1st place: Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
The Poco X4 GT is the fastest smartphone in this update of our leaderboard up to 400 euros. It’s powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 8100, so it won’t experience any performance issues for the foreseeable future. 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory are also decent – you can get along well with that, although the memory is not expandable.
The manufacturer uses an IPS LCD with 144 Hz for the display, the camera offers 64 megapixels and there is also a wide-angle lens with 8 megapixels. The macro camera is not worth mentioning. 5G is on board, the battery with 4500 mAh can be charged quickly with 65 watts.
2nd place: Oneplus Nord 2T 5G
The 6.4-inch OLED display of the Oneplus Nord 2T 5G (test report) offers “only” 90 Hz, but that should be sufficient for most users in everyday life, especially since the difference from 60 to 90 Hz is larger than from 90 to 120. The camera has 50 megapixels including optical image stabilizer, and there is also a wide angle. An optical telephoto lens is missing.
The manufacturer uses a Dimensity 1300 as the drive, which is roughly on par with the Snapdragon 778G – that’s fast in this price range. Together with 8/128 GB of memory, this results in a good combo. The 4500 mAh battery can be charged really quickly with 80 watts.
3rd place: Xiaomi Poco F4
Xiaomi gives the 6.7-inch OLED display a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a high sampling rate of 360 Hz. The camera, on the other hand, is average with a main and wide-angle lens with 64 and 8 megapixels. The built-in Snapdragon 870 provides plenty of power again, while 6/128 GB of memory is again average for the middle class. Versions with more memory cost more than 400 euros. Although the battery only offers 4500 mAh, it can be quickly recharged with 67 watts. The highlight is the IP53 certification, which guarantees the smartphone protection against dust and splash water.
4th place: Realme 9 Pro+
The Realme 9 Pro+ (test report) offers a 90 Hz OLED, 50 megapixel main camera with optical image stabilizer and a wide-angle lens. A Dimensity 920 with 8/256 GB memory serves as the drive and the battery with 4500 mAh can be charged with 60 watts. Android 12 is factory installed. 5G is of course on board.
5th place: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ (test report) has a lot to offer. This includes the OLED display with 120 Hz, the main camera with 108 megapixels plus wide angle and the Dimensity 920 with up to 2.5 GHz and 8/256 GB of memory. Unfortunately, it cannot be expanded, but 5G is on board and the 4500 mAh battery can be recharged ultra-fast with 120 watts.
6th place: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M53 again has OLED with 120 Hz, plus a main camera with 108 megapixels plus wide angle. The Mediatek 900 is a bit slower than the chips of the better placed models, but together with 6/128 GB it is sufficient for everyday use. 5G is included, the battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh and there is already Android 12. There is no protection against water.
7th place: Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, on the other hand, offers protection against the ingress of water, which can be the better Samsung model anyway, depending on how you look at it. The display is a bit smaller, but also offers 120 Hz. However, there is a main camera with 64 megapixels and OIS plus wide angle and a slightly weaker Exynos 1280 is used as the chipset, which is also combined with 6/128 GB of memory. The A53 has the same battery as the M53, and the A model even has IP67 certification, which not only promises a high level of protection against the ingress of dust, but also protection against submersion in water.
8th place: Honor Magic 4 Lite 5G
Honor is back as an independent brand – with Google services. The Magic 4 Lite 5G (test report) – not to be confused with the Magic 4 Lite without 5G addition – comes to the customer with a 90 Hz LCD, 64 megapixel camera plus wide angle and Snapdragon 680. The memory is decent for around 350 euros with 8/256 GB, but 6/128 GB are already available for less than 300 euros. The battery is 4800 mAh, it can be pumped up again with 66 watts.
9th place: Oppo Find X5 Lite
Oppo is currently having problems with potential patent infringements, but the numerous models from various retailers are of course still being resold. One such device is the Oppo Find X5 Lite, which is almost handy with its 6.43-inch “small” 90 Hz OLED display. The camera is standard with 64 and 8 megapixels, the Mediatek Dimensity 900 provides plenty of material with 8/256 GB. The battery only offers 4500 mAh, but it charges with a fast 65 watts.
10th place: Motorola Moto G82 5G
The cheapest model in this edition of our list of the best smartphones up to 400 euros is the Moto G82 5G. It is even so cheap that it almost falls into our list of the best for up to 300 euros – depending on the daily price. But it still has a lot to offer: OLED with 120 Hz, cameras with 64 and 8 megapixels, Snapdragon 695 and 6/128 GB of memory. In addition, the battery offers 5000 mAh and the device is IP52-certified.
Conclusion
Interested parties can also occasionally find high-end performance in the middle class, at least the gap to the absolute top models is surprisingly small in some cases. Even 5G is now regularly available for around 400 euros and there are even smartphones with IP certification. The refresh rate is now also higher than 60 Hertz – all the beautiful top features are increasingly being passed on to the middle class.
Only for special requests, such as wireless charging, do buyers usually have to dig deeper into their pockets. Even with the camera, there are sometimes noticeable differences to flagships. In addition, most devices in this price range only offer USB-C 2.0 instead of the faster 3-series standard.
If you want to spend even less money, you will find the best smartphones up to 200 euros here . It gets more expensive and even better with the best smartphones up to 500 euros . Pure Android fans should take a look at our best smartphones with Android One . If you place particular value on the camera in your cell phone, you will find the 10 best smartphone cameras here .