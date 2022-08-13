Top 10: The best smartphones 2022 up to 400 euros High-end smartphone at a bargain price? In some cases that’s true – because it’s amazing what technology is even in cheap cell phones today. 8:01 p.m. tech stage

Of course, the flagships of the smartphone manufacturers are particularly popular in the focus of reports and the desire of prospective buyers. But do buyers really always have to spend 800, 1000 or even more euros for a really good smartphone? In the past yes, now no longer. Because excellent smartphones are now also available for less than 400 euros, which are only slightly inferior to the top models.

software

An important point that buyers of a smartphone between 300 and 400 euros should pay attention to with regard to the software is that it is up to date. Nobody should accept less than Android 11 in 2022 with so much money – even if Android 10 would certainly not be a broken leg in everyday life. However, this is also about the supply of software updates and patches. Since we are restricting ourselves to models from 2022, a current Android version is not a problem. Almost all models on our leaderboard even have Android 12.

chipset

The chipset should at least be an upper mid-range processor. At Qualcomm, for example, this is a chip from the 600 or 700 series, while Mediatek has made a big splash with its new Dimensity chips from the 700 and 800 series (and higher). (Former) top chipsets are sometimes already available in this price range, such as the Snapdragon 865(+) and 870. This update of the leaderboard includes the Dimensity 8100 and the Snapdragon 870 – so it’s going to be really fast!

Storage

The following applies to memory: 6 GB of RAM should not be undercut, which is now standard in this price range. In our current version of the leaderboard, smartphones with 8 GB predominate, sometimes there are even 12 GB – which raises the question of whether this is really useful or just whitewashing the data sheet. At least it won’t hurt. The internal memory should not be less than 128 GB, especially if it cannot be expanded. However, 256 GB are now available every now and then for around 400 euros. Yoga app offers alternative treatment for urinary incontinence

screen

Thanks to the notch and diagonals of more than 6 inches, the display should offer a lot of space in the price segment mentioned. Those interested should stay away from resolutions below Full HD Plus (usually 2400 x 1080 pixels). Our list only includes panels with FHD+, almost all models also have (P)OLEDs with a higher refresh rate, IPS LCDs are now more of an exception. This is the new trend, sooner or later 60 Hertz models will be phased out in the middle class after the upper class. Currently, 120 Hertz prevailed against 90 Hertz up to 400 euros, 144 Hz are the exception.

camera

In addition to the main lens, most smartphones under 400 euros also have an ultra wide angle and optical magnification from time to time (albeit rarely). In addition, smartphones with optical image stabilization (OIS) are slowly being added. We have summarized suitable models with this combination in our top 10: The cheapest smartphones with ultra wide angle and optical telephoto lens .

Other features

How important other factors such as battery performance, AI or special gaming features are again depends heavily on the usage behavior of each buyer. With the battery, however, less than 4000 mAh should be the exception. If you value water resistance or wireless charging, you should take a particularly good look – both are rare up to 400 euros. This no longer applies to 5G, the currently fastest wireless standard is available in most of the models in our top 10.

1st place: Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

The Poco X4 GT is the fastest smartphone in this update of our leaderboard up to 400 euros. It’s powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 8100, so it won’t experience any performance issues for the foreseeable future. 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory are also decent – you can get along well with that, although the memory is not expandable.