Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi's cheapest range rises to the top of the podium in power and performance

Published on

By Brian Adam
Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi's cheapest range rises to the top of the podium in power and performance
redmi k50 ultra, xiaomi's cheapest range rises to the top
What a barrage of products has been removed from Xiaomi’s sleeve this August 11, we have even seen a humanoid robot of the brand. New folding with the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, renewal of the tablets with the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 2.4 and a new phone from the Redmi range, the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra. And the ultra is not trivial, it comes loaded to the brim with everything.

Saying out loud and by heart the entire catalog of phones that Xiaomi has presented during 2022 is only available to those who remember the birthdays of the entire family without having to look on Facebook: far from reducing its catalog, Xiaomi does nothing but expand it. And in all families, we have a new Redmi K50: the Ultra. As if there were not enough with two versions of that model, the third in discord rises on its own merits to the top of the podium.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra

Screen

6.67-inch OLED with a resolution of 1,220 x 2,712 pixels
120Hz refresh
480Hz Touch Refresh
HDR10+ and Dolby Vision
DCI-P3

Processor

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM

8/12GB LPDDR5

Storage

128/256/512GB UFS 3.1

rear cameras

Main: 100 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KHM6, f/1.6, OIS
Wide angle: 8 megapixels, 120º viewing angles
Macro: 2 megapixels

Frontal camera

20 megapixel SONY IMX596

Drums

5,000mAh
120W fast charge

System

android 12
MIUI 13

connectivity

5G SA/NSA
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
dual gps
NFC
usb type c

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Dimensions and weight

163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6mm
202 grams

Price

From 430.66 euros to change

The undisputed king of Redmi for 2022

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra

We already knew two versions of the family: the normal Redmi K50 and the Redmi K50 Pro. To make things even simpler, Xiaomi unveils the Redmi K50 Ultranow powered by the latest from Qualcomm: the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is clear that the brands have seen the need to make a renewal in the second half just to get on the bandwagon of that SoC.

Accompanied by Qualcomm’s excellent processor, the Redmi K50 Ultra offers up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 of storage, both full speed (LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1). With a set of internal heatsinks that reaches 3,725 mm2.

The front appears clean enough except for a hole for the 20-megapixel front camera. This hole is made at a 6.67-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution that reaches 120 Hz refresh rate and offers fingerprint reader under the panel. It should not cause brightness problems outdoors.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra

The rear camera module is rectangular and very similar in design to the Xiaomi 12 family. The brand has chosen for this Redmi K50 Ultra a 100 megapixel sensor made by Samsung which is mechanically stabilized thanks to the OIS. This sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and the typical 2-megapixel macro fill sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra

Apart from high-level hardware in terms of screen, power and photography, the Redmi K50 Ultra maintains a loose battery along with a fast level charge: 5,000 mAh and 120 W, respectively. The software is based on the MIUI 13 layer on top of Android 12.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra

As is often the case with Chinese Xiaomi launches, this new Redmi K50 Ultra can already be booked in that country and, at least for now, it will remain there. It would not be strange for Xiaomi to bring it to Europe, but I would do it with another name (POCO F4 GT Pro or Xiaomi 12T Pro, for example). While this renaming with internationalization arrives, the mobile can be purchased in China at the following prices:

  • Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra 8/128GB. 430.66 euros to change (2,999 yuan).
  • Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra 8/256GB. 445.02 euros to change (3,099 yuan).
  • Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra 12/256GB. 488.10 euros to change (3,399 yuan).
  • Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra 12/512GB. 531.18 euros to change (3,699 yuan).

