Redmi K50 Ultra, Xiaomi’s cheapest range rises to the top of the podium in power and performance

What a barrage of products has been removed from Xiaomi’s sleeve this August 11, we have even seen a humanoid robot of the brand. New folding with the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, renewal of the tablets with the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 2.4 and a new phone from the Redmi range, the Xiaomi Redmi Ultra. And the ultra is not trivial, it comes loaded to the brim with everything.

Saying out loud and by heart the entire catalog of phones that Xiaomi has presented during 2022 is only available to those who remember the birthdays of the entire family without having to look on Facebook: far from reducing its catalog, Xiaomi does nothing but expand it. And in all families, we have a new Redmi K50: the Ultra. As if there were not enough with two versions of that model, the third in discord rises on its own merits to the top of the .

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra Screen 6.67-inch OLED with a resolution of 1,220 x 2,712 pixels

120Hz refresh

480Hz Touch Refresh

HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Main: 100 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5KHM6, f/1.6, OIS

Wide angle: 8 megapixels, 120º viewing angles

Macro: 2 megapixels Frontal camera 20 megapixel SONY IMX596 Drums 5,000mAh

120W fast charge System android 12

MIUI 13 connectivity 5G SA/NSA

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

dual gps

NFC

usb type c Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Dimensions and weight Instagram test option to add music to main feed posts 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6mm

202 grams Price From 430.66 euros to change

The undisputed king of Redmi for 2022

We already knew two versions of the family: the normal Redmi K50 and the Redmi K50 Pro. To make things even simpler, Xiaomi unveils the Redmi K50 Ultranow powered by the latest from Qualcomm: the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is clear that the brands have seen the need to make a renewal in the second half just to get on the bandwagon of that SoC.

Accompanied by Qualcomm’s excellent processor, the Redmi K50 Ultra offers up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 of storage, both full speed (LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1). With a set of internal heatsinks that reaches 3,725 mm2.

The front appears clean enough except for a hole for the 20-megapixel front camera. This hole is made at a 6.67-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution that reaches 120 Hz refresh rate and offers fingerprint reader under the panel. It should not cause brightness problems outdoors.

The rear camera module is rectangular and very similar in design to the Xiaomi 12 family. The brand has chosen for this Redmi K50 Ultra a 100 megapixel sensor made by Samsung which is mechanically stabilized thanks to the OIS. This sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and the typical 2-megapixel macro fill sensor.

Apart from high-level hardware in terms of screen, power and photography, the Redmi K50 Ultra maintains a loose battery along with a fast level charge: 5,000 mAh and 120 W, respectively. The software is based on the MIUI 13 layer on top of Android 12.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra

As is often the case with Chinese Xiaomi launches, this new Redmi K50 Ultra can already be booked in that country and, at least for now, it will remain there. It would not be strange for Xiaomi to bring it to Europe, but I would do it with another name (POCO F4 GT Pro or Xiaomi 12T Pro, for example). While this renaming with internationalization arrives, the mobile can be purchased in China at the following prices: