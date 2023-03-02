Tips to improve Internet speed when using your computer’s browser

- Advertisement -

Surely you have sometimes exploded at the slowness of the with which you usually access the from your computer. Experiencing this is something that ends up irritating anyone, since no page can be reviewed normally and even the compatible games do not offer a good user experience. Well, we are going to show you some tips that can prevent this from happening. Obviously, there are problems that are associated with the use of the software we are talking about, such as having malware problems and, even, that the number of tabs you have open is excessive -and both the processor and the RAM of your computer They are not able to keep up. But if you have this under control and the situation persists, there are some things you can do that may possibly make things better. Options for the browser to work better We are going to show you three possibilities that will surely ensure that, if you have speed problems that are associated with the application with which you access the web pages, these can be reduced -and even disappear-. They are as follows: Check the DNS you use This is the dynamic server to access the Internet and it works as a kind of phone book. Therefore, if a suitable one is not used, the browser can carry out searches that do not return results with the usual speed. Ideally, you should change the one you use to check if what happens to you is due to this. The process is quite simple and is done from the Internet Options of the operating system that your computer has. To choose a new DNS, you can access this link where there are different options, all of which are secure. Beware of extensions It is true that these additions are very useful in most cases, but they can be the problem so that your browser does not work as usual. Some specific ones are very demanding on the system resources they consume. And what’s more, they can access the Internet without you even knowing it. Unfortunately, it is not possible to know this in a simple way, so you have to use the usual trial and error system to find out if you have any installed that give you problems. Of course, we recommend a maximum of five or six extensions in the software, more is usually a problem for RAM. Social networks, a problem for the browser It is very easy to understand what we are saying: the tabs that a profile has open in these online services consume a lot of resources because they are constantly loading the page to update what you see. Therefore, if you have several open at the same time, the speed of Internet access suffers yes or yes. Ideally, you should not have much more than one or two open at a time, since otherwise the user experience with the browser will not be good. And this is so in all operating systems, there is no exception. >