Activate CryoFlux, to cool future OnePlus mobiles

Published on

By Brian Adam
Attention tech gamers! The global mobile phone company, OnePlus, has presented its latest device, the OnePlus 11 Concept, at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona. This device includes a new active cooling technology, called Active CryoFlux, which promises to significantly improve smartphone performance during gaming and charging sessions. I tell you about it on video in this short.

Let’s see what the characteristics of the OnePlus 11 Concept are, although remember that it is not on the market.

Active CryoFlux: a revolutionary mobile refrigeration technology

The Active CryoFlux is a revolutionary mobile cooling technology implemented in the design of the OnePlus 11 Concept. According to laboratory tests, this technology reduces the temperature of the smartphone during gaming and charging sessions, significantly improving the performance of the device. The industrial-grade piezoelectric ceramic micropump connected to ducts located between an upper and lower diaphragm allows coolant to circulate through the interior without significantly increasing the weight and thickness of the device.

Active CryoFlux technology is capable of reducing the temperature of the smartphone during gaming sessions by up to 2.1°C, improving the frame rate by 3-4 degrees. Also, during charging, you can lower the temperature by 1.6°C and reduce the charging time by 30-45 seconds.

Futuristic design and impressive features

The OnePlus 11 Concept features a futuristic design with a deeply curved transparent back cover that offers a mesmerizing view of the Active CryoFlux ducts at work. The device features a carefully designed camera system and a coating of magnetron-spluttering which deposits metal and alloy in small amounts on the casing.

They are not the only novelties presented, but it has been the most striking at the OnePlus stand. We have already discussed the rest of the devices before the event, such as the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus 45W Liquid Cooler, OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

