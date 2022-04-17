Tim Cook will close with a speech the graduation of the students…

Gallaudet is the only university in the world where students live and learn using American Sign Language (ASL) and English. In this University, inclusion and improvement are the order of the day. Some features that are supported and shared by the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook. He has been invited through Twitter to give the speech that will close the graduation of the University students. Tim Cook hasn’t given it much thought and has accepted the offer, so next May 13 We will have him up on the podium haranguing future generations as he did with the MIT students.

May 13: Tim Cook will inspire the next generation of Gallaudet visionaries

Apple CEO Tim Cook has accepted the invitation made from Gallaudet University to deliver the commencement speech. Both the invitation and the acceptance have been broadcast publicly through the social network Twitter. Molly Feanny has invited the CEO through the official account of the University with a message in sign language and with a voiceover explaining why she invited the CEO of Apple.

Lasting just over a minute, Feanny refers to Cook as “an incredible visionary and leader”and that the university “would be honored to have you come and speak here.”

Tim is a remarkable visionary, truly one of the great CEOs of our time who will undoubtedly leave a lasting mark for generations to come. As the leader of one of the world’s most admired brands, Tim has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diversity, inclusion, representation and accessibility, values ​​that matter deeply to our Gallaudet community and to so many other underrepresented groups.”

Tim Cook has responded through his official account saying:“I would be honored! See you there!”

Thanks so much Molly, I’d be honored! See you there! 🦬 https://t.co/eSmy1uyFu7 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 16, 2022

As he did before with the MIT students, Tim Cook will try to motivate future generations. This time they come out of the inclusive Gallaudet University. The ceremony will take place on May 13 and will the institution’s 152nd graduation ceremony. The first in presence since the pandemic emerged.

Congratulations to the CEO of Apple and of course to the University.