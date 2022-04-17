Four tricks to order and delete photos on your Android mobile

One of the big problems with mobile photography is that we take hundreds and thousands of photos and then it takes forever to find them. It is probably one of the things we waste the most time on: searching for images. That is why we are going to recommend applications and the best method to order and delete our photos on the mobile.





We take so many pictures that we immediately fill up the phone’s memory and start deleting without being sure that we have saved all the information correctly. The best advice I could give is to think long and hard before you shoot, but I know that’s impossible.

That is why we are going to see a few tips to have everything well organized and a few apps that can come in handy to find any photograph just when they are requested or needed.

The organization of our photographs on the mobile

We risk a lot by saving our photos only on the mobile. The first thing I would recommend is to always make a backup to avoid losing them. Right now we have several options, from downloading them from time to time on a USB stick to save them on the computer to relying on cloud services.

Where would I be that day?

The problem is that the space we have by default is usually scarce. Of course we can pay to have more space, but it is not a question of filling without rhyme or reason, especially if we are easy on the trigger. It does not matter how many teras we have, if we do not find what we are looking for, it will be like having nothing.

Adobe Lightroom Price: Free (paid version)

Download: Android

I always say that one of the best options to organize our file is Adobe Lightroom, as long as you have a Creative Cloud subscription. Automatically, all the photos are downloaded to the computer and there we can organize them without any problem. In addition, it ensures us an automatic backup, and without the need to pay more.

The keys to organize our photographs well are few:

Forget organization on datesbecause unless you have a privileged memory, it is impossible for you to remember what you did on February 13, 2012. Many users make an extra effort to save by date when, thanks to metadata, it can be done automatically. Do not use default names that have the photographs and look for a system that allows us to give a personal and non-transferable name to our shots, to avoid many problems in the future. Save essential photos and avoid duplicates no matter what. Use the labels or keywords to easily find our photos.

For example, I have not found an app that allows you to rename several photos at once. It is something that should come by default in all of them, as it happens in the desktop versions. Doing it one by one can be a nightmare and will immediately make us give up.

Another thing that I recommend is to delete the photographs that we do not like when time passes, never hot, at the time of the trip. And especially at a time when we can be focused. It would not be the first or the last time that we delete files that we do not want.

Regarding the use of tags or keywords, the geographical location is easily solved with GPS data, but you have to use words that describe the image. And always follow three rules to avoid conflicts:

All lowercase.

Without accent.

Always in the singular.

In this way we will avoid the possible problems that applications that use English as a base and do not recognize the singularities of our language can cause us.

Obtaining these four points is something difficult to do with all mobile applications, but we are going to see what the best options that we can find are.

F-StopGallery

This would probably be the only app you’d work with if you weren’t so attached to Adobe Lightroom. It has a free version and a paid version.. The Pro version has a very cool option that makes it worth paying for, which is the option to write .XMP metadata for later sharing in Adobe Lightroom or Capture One.

F-StopGallery Price: Free (there is a paid version)

Download: Android

But if you don’t need that extra, the free app offers some very useful features. Of course, you can delete any file with ease. You can also generate tags and organize by albums. And best of all, the search system is instant.

Google Photos

Google Photos is an application that comes with all our mobiles. And it’s getting better. After giving all the permissions, and thanks to the metadata and the location, manages to organize all our photographs automatically in folders depending on the site where we have done them. And of course, delete everything that is not necessary.

Google Photos Price: Free

Download: Android

For example, it creates folders with the themes that you photograph the most: Hiking, Cooking, Birthdays or Wine, for saving the labels of the ones you like. And of course, depending on the geographical location. It impresses the control and the information that dominates…

pictures

It is one of the applications that have surprised me the most. In addition to organizing in the same way as the previous application, allows you to create private folders that only you can see in case you don’t want anyone to see your culinary recipes, for example.

pictures Price: Free

Download: Android

One of the things that I liked the most is that it allows you to change the size of the photos to adapt them to any social network. And it allows you to classify directly by tags or keywords, something fundamental.

Perhaps if you have been using your mobile for a long time and you have thousands of photographs, you are too lazy to start organizing them. But when you change terminal, do not hesitate to put into practice what we have described here. It will be the only way to find our photos without wasting time.