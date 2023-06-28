This will be the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, will it be able to reign in the mid-range?

- Advertisement -

It seems that the expected Samsung Galaxy FE It is just around the corner. This is not a high-end model, but it does aim to be a most complete terminal that will compete very hard in the media to dispute the reign of devices from companies such as Xiaomi or realme.

This is a model of which some images have just been released that make it really clear what the device will be like, since its design It is clearly visible (for example, the element for the rear camera sensors is perfectly integrated with the chassis). Besides, also some details of his hardware They have been published thanks to the partners of Smartprix.

A design that is most familiar

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is virtually identical to the 6.4-inch Galaxy A54 at first glance. Apparently it will have a screen with the same diagonal, extremely similar bezels and, also, a triple rear camera arrangement inspired by the Galaxy S23. That is to say, that in this section there are not many new features.

The bezels appear to be slightly larger than on the Galaxy S21 FE released in early 2022, which for some reason never got a sequel. In fact, the Suggested overall measurements indicate this will be a somewhat larger phonesince its height is expected to be 158 mm, while the width will increase to 76.3 and the thickness to 8.2 mm.

Interestingly, it is indicated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will have the same 4,500mAh battery than the S21 FE, something that doesn’t make much sense if you take into account that the model to be launched this year is larger.

Some features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The rear camera will include three sensors -but it will have some hump- and, probably, it will have a main sensor of 50 MP instead of a modest 12 MP sensor from the previous generation. Nothing is known about the rest of the elements at the moment and, therefore, they are a secret.

On the other hand, Samsung’s S23 FE aims to use a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 or an Exynos 2200 chipset manufactured by Samsung. As for memory, aim for a minimum of 8GB RAMit is logical for Android to work properly.

Possible price and release date

Everything suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Fan Edition could be officially presented in 2024, possibly a couple of months after the Galaxy S24 is a reality. Another possibility, of course, is an official launch alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 this July, but this seems far more unlikely. Regarding the price, it is normal that this model be close to 500 euros so you have options in the mid-range Android market.

