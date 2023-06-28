ChatGPT for iOS: Now directly access Bing

- Advertisement -

The company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, already launched the first official app of the AI-based chatbot on iOS in May, which already has a total success on the internet. After the release, the application already has multiple updates and other features, as well as introducing support for Siri shortcuts. In the iOS ChatGPT app there is another update that now includes Microsoft’s Bing. However, it will be completely necessary to pay a subscription.

ChatGPT now includes Bing on iOS

As explained in the notes of the latest version of the ChatGPT app through from the middle The Verge, subscribers of the Plus version will have the possibility of Activate the new “Browsing” feature that uses GPT-4 in conjunction with Bing search. Once you activate the feature, ChatGPT allows you to have “complete answers and current perspectives on events and information that go beyond the original training data of the model.”

That is to say, that ChatGPT now has the Bing search capacity to have better and much more specific answers with recent data. In case you’re unaware of ChatGPT, the chatbot was trained on data up to September 2021. The AI ​​in the app doesn’t know things related to events after that date, but the Bing integration fixes this. question.