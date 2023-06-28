HomeTech NewsHow to?ChatGPT for iOS: Now directly access Bing

ChatGPT for iOS: Now directly access Bing

The company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, already launched the first official app of the AI-based chatbot on iOS in May, which already has a total success on the internet. After the release, the application already has multiple updates and other features, as well as introducing support for Siri shortcuts. In the iOS ChatGPT app there is another update that now includes Microsoft’s Bing. However, it will be completely necessary to pay a subscription.

ChatGPT now includes Bing on iOS

As explained in the notes of the latest version of the ChatGPT app through from the middle The Verge, subscribers of the Plus version will have the possibility of Activate the new “Browsing” feature that uses GPT-4 in conjunction with Bing search. Once you activate the feature, ChatGPT allows you to have “complete answers and current perspectives on events and information that go beyond the original training data of the model.”

That is to say, that ChatGPT now has the Bing search capacity to have better and much more specific answers with recent data. In case you’re unaware of ChatGPT, the chatbot was trained on data up to September 2021. The AI ​​in the app doesn’t know things related to events after that date, but the Bing integration fixes this. question.

Something similar happens with the version of the chatbot itself in its web version. Since in early 2023, Microsoft made a multimillion-dollar investment in OpenAI. Following this, Bing then focused on being the default search engine in ChatGPT. So now OpenAI’s generative AI platform already has Microsoft Edge and is added to Bing.

For example, Microsoft has now added updates to the Bing iOS app with widgets that point quickly and directly to the chatbot. In case you want to activate the new function that Bing integrates, just look for the “Navigation” option and then the “New features” section and then click on switch to the GPT-4 model.

The Generative AI app on iOS is now free on the App Store. However, it does have functions that require a subscription to ChatGPT Plus, which is priced at about $20 per month. PYou will be able to find the app in around more than 40 places in the world.

