This Photographer Took The Most Hilarious Beard Photo Series I’ve Ever Seen

Fstoppers.com owner Lee Morris recently decided to shave his 5 month beard while having a little fun. Lee created 8 different “characters” with different lengths of facial hair and then released his unretouched images to the Fstoppers.com. These photographers took these files and pushed them to the max, creating 8 hilarious final images.

Patrick Hall photographed all 8 of these images using 3 Profoto B1 strobes and 3 strip boxes. The background was solid white and was then “cut out” in Photoshop afterwards by each of photographers listed below. To view all of the original images and all of the hilarious entries, visit the Fstoppers General Discussion Group.

Number 1: Post production by Scott Coleman

Number 2: Post production by Jarrod Joachim

Number 3: Post production by Richard Johnson

Number 4: Post production by Sherwin Magsino

Number 5: Post production by Patrick Hall

Number 6: Post production by Adriano Maia do Nascimento

Number 7: Post production by Tina Pelech

Number 8: Post production by Lauren Jonas