HomeAppsPhotoshopThis Photographer Took The Most Hilarious Beard Photo Series I've Ever Seen

This Photographer Took The Most Hilarious Beard Photo Series I’ve Ever Seen

AppsPhotoshopTutorial

Published on

By Brian Adam
best beard photoshoot serious hilarious.jpg
best beard photoshoot serious hilarious.jpg
- Advertisement -

Fstoppers.com owner Lee Morris recently decided to shave his 5 month beard while having a little fun. Lee created 8 different “characters” with different lengths of facial hair and then released his unretouched images to the Fstoppers.com. These photographers took these files and pushed them to the max, creating 8 hilarious final images.

Patrick Hall photographed all 8 of these images using 3 Profoto B1 strobes and 3 strip boxes. The background was solid white and was then “cut out” in Photoshop afterwards by each of photographers listed below. To view all of the original images and all of the hilarious entries, visit the Fstoppers General Discussion Group

Interview With Australian Fine Art Photographer and Digital Artist Alexia Sinclair
  • TAGS

 

Number 1: Post production by Scott Coleman

 

 

Number 2: Post production by Jarrod Joachim

 

 

How to Emulate Setting Powder Using Photoshop
  • TAGS

Number 3: Post production by Richard Johnson

 

 

Number 4: Post production by Sherwin Magsino

 

 

Number 5: Post production by Patrick Hall

 

 

Number 6: Post production by Adriano Maia do Nascimento

 

 

Making Light Leaks in Lightroom [With Free Brush Download]

Number 7: Post production by Tina Pelech

 

 

Number 8: Post production by Lauren Jonas

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.