This hidden iPhone feature identifies famous places in your photos

If you like to travel to new places and get to know interesting places, This functionality of the iPhone to recognize places can be very useful for you.

Best of all, this is built into any iPhone running iOS 15 and above, and it can instantly recognize any famous landmark from an image on your phone.

This can be useful if you’ve taken a lot of photos on vacation but weren’t sure of the names of some places.

How to Identify Famous Places on iPhone

(1) Open the Photos app and select the photo you want to identify. I have chosen this photo I took of the Acropolis in Athens at a distance.

(2) Then drag up and press the information button, the “i” inside a circle. You will know if it has identified a place of interest because the circle around the “i” has some stars.

(3) Now, click on “Consult – Reference point” and you should see the name of the place along with some related information, such as a map of its location and similar images from the web.

Now that you’ve figured out how to identify places of interest on iPhone, you should take a look at other uses of visual search, such as how to identify any plant on iPhone.

