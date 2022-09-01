The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will hit the global market

- Advertisement -

last month presented the ultra-could-launch- ly-after-all/">Xiaomi 12S Ultra, its most powerful smartphone to date. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was launched exclusively in China and will not go to the global . The phone features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 6.73″ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear features a 50MP triple-camera setup, which also sports the Leica Summicron lens system on the back. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, replying to Android Central seems to deny this possibility. The good news is that Jun confirms the company’s plans to launch its next Ultra model in the global market. Xiaomi usually releases one or two Ultra models every year, usually one flagship under the main Xiaomi brand, and one from Redmi. This year, however, the company has only launched the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, as the “Redmi K50 Ultra” has been introduced as the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition. This suggests that Xiaomi’s next “Ultra” model will be the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.