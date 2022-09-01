Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro strap crashes some computers

- Advertisement -

The strong magnet in the strap of the samsung-tv-plus-renews-its-design-and-reaches-more-devices-so-you-can-watch-tv-in-your-fridge/">Samsung Watch5 Pro causes some laptops that detect the closing of the screen by means of magnets to lock when hovering the watch over the keyboard. Samsung has recently launched its new family of Samsung Galaxy Watch5 smartwatches, with the Galaxy Watch5 Pro being the most advanced model. The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro comes with a strap with a butterfly clasp, which incorporates a strong magnet closure to prevent accidental opening. The problem arises when you use a laptop that uses magnets to detect if the screen has been closed, because when typing or using the trackpad with the clock on, the laptop may mistakenly identify that the screen has been closed and consequently turn off the screen. screen and lock the computer. This happens, for example, with Lenovo laptops that incorporate a magnet to the right of the trackpad, so it is quite easy for the clock to be placed on that area. If you don’t know what’s going on, you can drive yourself crazy trying to figure out why your computer is crashing for no apparent reason. At least, that’s what happened to me. While other watches, smart and non-smart, also come with magnet closures, the one on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro seems to be especially powerful, as the watch does not need to touch the laptop, but just needs to be brought close to a couple of centimeters. So if you get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro and suddenly your computer , you know why. The easiest solution is to change the strap or change the watch hand.